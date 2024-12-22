Fidgets and Fries
Why is that you, as an SLP, do not know WHY someone would hold the letterboard for a Nonspeaker?
Question that needs answering; in their own time, not mine. I gots work to do.
Jan 5
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
December 2024
"the place in which we find ourselves in is always one of negotiation..." part 3
I am Black.
Dec 22, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
"the place in which we find ourselves is always one of negotiation..." (part 2)
I closed my last post with an edit—nothing too dramatic, just an omission, a soft reshaping of what I’d already written.
Dec 22, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
"...the place in which we find ourselves is always one of negotiation" (part 1)
Finding my voice in James Baldwin amid the closure of Autism Speaks Canada
Dec 20, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
Being Free...but not *that* free.
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
Dec 11, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
TikTok won't hold my name
Not in the way that you ask: so, stop asking.
Dec 4, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
November 2024
On community that cannot serve itself
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
Nov 26, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
Home...Making
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
Nov 19, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
$200 Beanie
...and the Autistic community doesn't want to talk about it.
Nov 12, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
When "Allyship" isn't Enough...
A Conversation on Blue Bracelets and Being Racially Unaware
Nov 10, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
Coloring Outside the Lines
Challenging the narratives of conformity in the autism community and embracing the nuance of lived experience
Nov 1, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
October 2024
On Pumpkins Colored Blue…
I wrote this a couple years ago, so some of the language might be off from what I am currently using and my style.
Oct 28, 2024
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
