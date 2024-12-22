Fidgets and Fries

Home
Notes
Instagram
Life Things
Aidan's Communication Journey
Finding Home
A Day with No Words
Archive
Leaderboard
About

December 2024

"the place in which we find ourselves in is always one of negotiation..." part 3
I am Black.
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
1
"the place in which we find ourselves is always one of negotiation..." (part 2)
I closed my last post with an edit—nothing too dramatic, just an omission, a soft reshaping of what I’d already written.
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
4
"...the place in which we find ourselves is always one of negotiation" (part 1)
Finding my voice in James Baldwin amid the closure of Autism Speaks Canada
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
6
Being Free...but not *that* free.
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
2
TikTok won't hold my name
Not in the way that you ask: so, stop asking.
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
5

November 2024

On community that cannot serve itself
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
2
Home...Making
Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
4
$200 Beanie
...and the Autistic community doesn't want to talk about it.
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
7
When "Allyship" isn't Enough...
A Conversation on Blue Bracelets and Being Racially Unaware
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
Coloring Outside the Lines
Challenging the narratives of conformity in the autism community and embracing the nuance of lived experience
  
Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
6

October 2024

© 2025 Tiffany Hammond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture