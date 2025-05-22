Fidgets and Fries

Fidgets and Fries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
May 22

You are doing exactly what you need to be doing right now.

First and foremost you are taking care of you and your boys.

We do not need to know all the details of any of your lives--protecting your boys dignity is paramount.

One thing that really spoke to me as a school nurse was when you mentioned his health being a source of your one son's regression with his iPad use. "Because if you don’t feel well, how can you do well?”

School nurses look to that as a guide in sending children home.

Taking off my nurse's cap and putting on my mama bear hat.

We kept two separate binders.

1. Medical Binder

A general one page info sheet that listed all of my daughter's co-occurring diagnoses, allergies, hospitalizations, major illnesses, surgeries--this was placed before all the doctor tabs.

A copy of her guardianship paperwork--before the doctor tabs

Lined loose leaf paper: I jot down notes at each doctor's appointment, including her vital signs and any questions asked, responses and comments made. In between appointments--if I thought of something, or had a question or concern, I made note of it so I would remember to ask it at the next appointment.

Tabs for primary care (vaccinations under report tab), and each specialist

within each doctor's tab we had:

Tab for copies of labwork

Tab for reports

2. Educational Binder: tabs for reports, assessments, IEPs

3. Adult service Binder: A copy of her guardianship paperwork before tabs for reports, assessments, Life Plans

Like you, I used sheet protectors for anything I did not want to hole punch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Manekin's avatar
Joseph Manekin
May 24

Appreciate the share and info as always. I continue to find that the most useful resources and the interventions that tend to stick come from other parents of children with profiles similar to my son. We will soon be doing a developmental optometry assessment and likely vision therapy from there. I recently heard about another resource...are you familiar with NACD and Bob Doman? I think I first heard about him in Vaish's podcast and a local parent recently shared that NACD has been the most impactful intervention they have done as of yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Hammond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture