Fidgets and Fries

Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
May 30

It is so easy for parents to feel remorse for not doing something in the past. But we can't ever go back and change it. Instead focus your energy on the present. And forgive yourself for not starting your current path sooner. At least you are doing it now.

Deanna Partridge-David
May 31

I so wish I could have a do-over of my son’s childhood knowing what I know now. 💕 One thing I thought of sharing, in case it’s helpful, is I learned my son has a MTHFR gene variant that makes him unable to metabolize folic acid. So he needs a methylated version of it, as a supplement. It helps the nervous system. It’s so important that they add folic acid (the synthetic version, I think?) to almost all wheat flours, cereals, pasta, in our country. They may add it to fortified dairy in your country. We eat gluten free to avoid folic acid, not gluten. We had funding to pay for the pharmacogenetic test that revealed the gene variant. If you can swing it, and if avoiding wheat helps him, it could be worth it to test. Good luck! I’m cheering you all on!

