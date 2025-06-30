Fidgets and Fries

Fidgets and Fries

Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
Jun 30

I'm not a of hot tea of any kind, especially black teas. They are a bitter brew. And I hate sugar (or honey in any form) in my tea as it then is the bitter brew with a sickening sweet overtone.

I do drink a "Cherry Berry" tea that is supposed to be brewed in hot water--but I do it as a cold brew (which keeps the bitterness subdued). I brew it for up to 15 minutes--again this minimizes the bitterness. Remove the tea bag and add ice. Yum. It tastes like cherry hard candy and soothes my throat.

Or I drink hot water with a few dashes of lemon juice in it. That also soothes the throat.

I may not cuss, but I find your use of swear words sparks humor in your writing. Please, don't lose the cussing for someone else's sake--it is part of your "voice". Your writing would lose it's "you-ness" without it. "Don't fix it, if it ain't broke."

Julie and Lurko in Mexico's avatar
Julie and Lurko in Mexico
Jul 1

Cuss away. Life is too short to worry about what others think.

For tea, I'm a big fan of lavender with milk and monk fruit (can't have sugar). My best friend in high school was English and her family introduced me to the concept of milk in tea. It makes tea SO much better.

