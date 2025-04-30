Fidgets and Fries

Discussion about this post

Niki Minder
Apr 30

Thank you for this. For ALL of it, not just this but everything you do. This made me cry this morning and I am sharing it far and wide. My situation is totally different than yours, but my son exists in that area in between - where some see him as “not capable of” and others see him as “should be able to”. And so we just trudge along and do our best.

L3na
Apr 30

This was so frustrating to me during the whole rfkjr rhetoric. It felt I needed to prove we belong here. My son is ten. There is no way he'd want his shit lay bare just to get a spot at the table. Makes me angry, but I'm not going to do that to someone who cannot consent and I'd have to assume wouldn't if he could. Your space. I've loved it from day one. I've been smacked so hard I didn't know where I was for a minute and have laughed until I cried. Love to your family. (I am a subscriber on sub. Lol. Just can't so both right now 🫶)

