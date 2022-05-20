About Fidgets and Fries

I’m Tiffany/Tiffy/Tiff…

I am a storyteller who writes things about things in a way that induces this passion for wanting to do more to change the status quo and rip shit apart.

I have a lot to say about a lot and that is where this newsletter comes in.

I need a place to park all these thoughts and the grids of Instagram and the less than writer friendly space of Facebook ain’t tickling my fancy no more.

I am an Autistic advocate (don’t really like calling myself that, but it works for now) who writes about any and all things that will highlight the breadth of my humanity and that of my children, who also share Autism diagnoses with each other and their mama. Stories are out greatest teacher so, I tell them often.

This is my kitchen sink space. The place where I throw everything I can’t fit or don’t want to share on social media. I have a lot rattling around this head of mine, I experience a lot, and have been through a lot. That’s a lot of stories and there’s just no way for me to categorize it all. So, you get the whole buffet with me.

What I do know this place to be is the exploration of all things Tiffy. I got a lot of thoughts about a lot of thoughts.

Welcome.

