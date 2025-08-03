Hey, Taters.

I wanted to take a moment to write openly about something that has been sitting with me for a while: how I share here, why I share, and what’s coming next.

When I started this Substack, about two years or so ago, my main goal was to write freely; without an algorithm hanging over my head, without character limits, and most importantly, without needing to shape my words into something that could survive the ever-changing whims of social media.

This space quickly became one of my favorites. It felt calm. Grounded. Honest.

For a while, everything I posted was free to read, and even commenting was unlocked. Then, I decided to make the ability to comment for paid subscribers. Both of these decisions came from a deep in accessibility, but also a way to attempt to make this space sustainable. I wanted anyone—regardless of income, disability, bandwidth, or geography, to have access to my writing and the conversations it sparked, but I also wanted to honor the labor that goes into all that I do.

But then I went back to making it all free. Comments, newsletters, all of it.

However, this work takes time. Energy. Emotional labor. The words I share come from a place of lived experience, advocacy, and often, deep reflection. They are not simply “content,” they are part of my larger calling. And that calling has to be sustainable for me and for my family. I don’t just write, but I am active within my community and the streets with which I live. I have my hand in so many jars that even to spend a moment of time writing, even for a space that I love, can feel like a chore.

So, I’m bringing back paid subscriptions, not as a barrier, but as a way to keep this work going.

Here’s what that means:

Most short essays and stories will still be free. I want the core of this space to remain open and accessible.

But longer essays and posts will now be for paid subscribers only. These will often be deeper pieces, early access posts, behind-the-scenes thoughts, or essays that I want to reserve for this more intentional community.

There will still be plenty of ways to engage. I’m not paywalling community. You’ll still be able to comment on some free posts, join conversations, and share what moves you. And I am still giving a large chunk of myself away for free on Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re able and willing to support my work at $5/month or $60/year, thank you. Your support means I can continue to do this work on my terms—not on a platform’s schedule, not chasing virality, not burning out trying to be everywhere at once.

If you’re not in a place to pay, y’all better KNOW that I understand. I’ve been there. I still want you here. I’m grateful you're reading. That you’re part of this space.

This next chapter is about honoring the worth of the work and building something sustainable, not transactional.

Thank you for being here.

With love and purpose,



Tiffany