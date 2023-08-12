Gonna keep this one short and cute: planning a book tour is absolutely HELL.

Do not recommend.

I kid, only partially. It is hard as fuck. But you honestly should do one if you can. I will explain the whys of that in a later post. For now, I wanted to check in and let y’all know I survived. And to share with you all the poster and more information about where I’ll be in the next two weeks.

My family and I are going to be ripping up the west coast.

Now, few things…hit the website to learn more information about each of these locations. Sign up for my email newsletter on the site. I will share more things over there that I honestly might forget to share here. Several, if not all of these stops will have books for sale. And, many locations will have registrations (all but one of these events are free). So, just hit adaywithnowords.com to learn more.

Alright, oodles of toodles and whatnot.