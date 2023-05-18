I totally wrote this before I found out about NYT Bestseller status. Shortly after I put this together I got the call.

This is bananas!

I won’t keep y’all too long with this one.

I am going on a self-funded book tour this year. I didn’t understand how interested people were in getting to meet me until about a month ago. So, I decided I would try to meet as many of you as I could.

So, in order to help this self-funded tour run, I am going to have ticketed Virtual Author events.

I will be doing a reading, answering your questions, and giving away a signed copy with each event.

These events are free for paid subscribers. They are $20 for everyone else.

This is limited to 95 attendees and only half will be slotted for paid members to use their codes.

To signup for event, which takes place May 27 at 7pm, hit the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reading-and-author-qa-with-tiffany-hammond-tickets-637540058477

Paid subscribers continue on for code for free entry: