Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!

Somewhat free. Mostly not.

If you’d like to honor my writings with a monetary contribution, thank you. If you already have, thank you. Your support allows me to invest in my writing in a way I hadn’t thought possible as well as pay for my son’s communication lessons. And if you are still an unpaid subscriber, thank you. Cause in a world where everyone wants their eyes on their work, you still chose to put your gaze on mine.

This newsletter rests at the intersection of the unserious ramblings of a woman full of buttered rice, pie, and bad dad jokes and the somewhat sophisticated stories and essays of someone who knows just enough “smart” words to sound super intelligent and insightful.

What will today’s newsletter be? Hmm…

Subscribe

I shared this post recently.

If you want a recap of it: I talked about how I spend time telling stories and injecting nuance into everything that I do and share when it comes to advocacy. This includes discussions surrounding ABA. I stated that there’s no world I live in that ABA would have harmed me more than being Black in America has. And this is coming from someone who was in ABA, who had children in ABA. Being Black on top of being autistic presents a uniquely complex set of challenges that come at this intersection. This needs to be talked about more, and I spent a considerable amount of my online presence talking about it. From my perspective. From my lived experience. From the place that tells me another other Black people, regardless of neurotype, that you have to do everything you can to survive whiteness.

My children must know what I was taught, both deliberately by my ancestors, and this compliant based society that views this skin as something to control, because it is dangerous without a tether.

Without repeating too much of what I have already written, I wanted to talk about a response I was given via Facebook that happens to be a response I expect to hear a lot more of when sharing from corner of my intersections: isn’t there a way to teach what ABA does without the harm? More specifically, they asked, “why has no one figured out how to teach ABA-type skills without the trauma?”

I liked that this person asked this, so don’t find a way to pick apart this person (sucks I even have to write that, but you’d be surprised where people can knock a discussion of course at).

I was so caught up in the surprise I had receiving what I perceived to be a rare response (ever though I expected it to not be rare) that I missed that the community does ask this question, it’s just not in the typical way we would mark questions, and it does attempt to answer the question.

It looks like:

a list of alternatives they have somehow determined were better than ABA. “Better ways than ABA” posts

I have responded to the claims that there’s something “better” than ABA numerous times over the years. And I answered that comment last night.

Are there better ways than ABA?

In my experience, no, there’s not. You cannot teach ABA type skills with no risk of trauma involved. It’s there. It’s going to always be there. Especially for BIPOC communities.

In my responses that I made the past, I don’t think it was clocking to people that I was standing in business.

There’s not a way that is better than ABA if we are still thrust into the very systems that have flipped principles of behavior into some sort of weapon of assimilation and survival causes us to bend within ourselves to belong, and give off the impression of thriving.

I can’t take any “alternative” post or list seriously that does not talk of abolishing these systems. Nor acknowledges the harm that still comes from these “alternatives.” Or has trouble understanding the concept of harm reduction.

How do you teach survival in a system built to harm you? Survival isn’t neutral. It carries scars. You can dress it up, soften the edges, but at the end of the day the lesson is still: the world is not safe for you.

That’s the part people miss. It’s not just the method that leaves marks. It’s the conditions that force the method to exist at all.

You don’t get to practice survival skills without also practicing the grief of needing them in the first place.

So no, there’s a way to make survival ‘trauma-free.’ Not when the systems themselves are traumatic. Not when our existence is already read as threat.

The real answer lives at the root. Unless those systems are dismantled, any tool we use to teach survival will always risk turning into another weapon. The problem has never only been how we teach, but why we had to learn it this way at all.

In other words:

The trouble is survival inside a traumatizing system will always carry trauma. We can’t separate survival skills from the conditions that make them necessary. The goal shouldn’t just be to invent softer survival tools, but to dismantle the structures that keep forcing us to survive instead of thrive. Without fixing the roots, even the best-intentioned methods risk becoming another version of harm.

Have a good one, y’all.