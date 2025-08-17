Fidgets and Fries

Sarah Matichuk
Aug 17

This is so true. I started working at a public school this past year as a Special Education Assistant. It is a segregated classroom but I also support students as they push out into gen ed classes.

It reminded me of all the ways that the Education system works to mold students to be compliant. This is for all students. I hate that part of it. I hate being part of such a system, but there is not really a way to avoid the systems of society. We live in them. We all conform to them to survive. It is more difficult and more traumatizing when you are different, whether that is that is because of race or disability.

