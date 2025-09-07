Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!

Turning 40 is worlds different than when I turned 30, or 20. It’s like by this time, at your “old age,” you should have it the fuck together. Nobody warned me that turning 40 came with this whole new syllabus. I ain’t talkin’ those big, dramatic life lessons we all seem to experience, and know are comin’. I am talkin’ about that hidden curriculum: the quiet rules, the unspoken expectations, the things nobody bothered to mention until you, at your very grown age, trips the fuck over them at 2 a.m. on your 4th bathroom break of the night, trying to remember if you paid the light bill. My knees are jelly most days, they Rice Krispie every chance they can (y’know, snap, crackle, and pop). I swear my weeks are full of appointments…for myself. My Google calendar looks like Christmas threw up on it. Colors everywhere. And grocery shopping feels like a damn math test, and I am failing every single time. Cause why the fuck do plums cost this much?

They do share some good parts to turning 40. I simply don’t care that much about what people think. Achievement unlocked, I suppose. But they forgot to mention this is also the decade your back starts filing formal complaints.

The Hidden Curriculum: What they don’t teach you

I blame our elders. Just half-assing the lessons. They ain’t pass on the good stuff. It’s like they’ll teach us up to a point, then it’s “you’re on your own.” Society feels that it’s mandatory to teach the Littles about life. They will carry these teachings up until the age of 18 for sure, but few are giving you life teachings after you hit 26. I feel like we as a People figure you are armed with enough skill to figure it out.

But dammit, no we not.

HELP US.

Or hell, HELP ME.

And I ain’t talkin’ about the whole, “you need to build your nest egg, have some investments, buy a house, eat your veggies, workout, etc.” The 50+ crowds knows what I am talkin’ about. Things like:

Rest ain’t optional, your body will force that shit on you. You ain’t 29 no more where you can binge until 5 a.m., take an hour nap, get ready for work, pull the whole shift…only to go clubbin’ later that night with your friends. Nah. When your body wants to lay it down, it’s gonna lay it the fuck down. It don’t care where you at, so you just gotta make sure you at home.

Friendships require intentional action, maintenance if you will, or they will fade the hell out. This is the age where people are beginning to figure out what the hell “boundary” means. They have spent a lifetime figuring out what it is that they want and don’t want out of life. And they are hellbent on trying to live out their forties and beyond with purpose and ain’t got time for the bull. They covet their friendships at this age. And they treat them as they would a life partner or spouse. They want to know that you’ll be there for them, and they will be there for you. You ain’t gotta be high school cringe and call them every single day and text every hour. Nope. But you do gotta check in. And you gotta mean that shit. They want to see you. More than twice a year and on certain holidays. This is the decade where we got a lot going on, but we will make time for our friends. And we should.

Joy doesn’t just show up; you gotta put that on the schedule like you do everything else these days. This kinda ties in with the whole friend thing. You are responsible for your own happy. Joy is a relationship you have with yourself, and you have to make sure you are giving enough time and attention to that joy within you. Life is hectic at this age, and if you are anything like me, living with a lifetime of regrets and late starts, you are going to try your best to make up for it. And your joy can fall to the back burner, just like your friendships. They don’t tell you that stuff though.

Kids grow up, but mothering never ends. I didn’t really need the lesson on this parenting children with disabilities. But I also kinda did need this. My kids will always need me, but I figure they would have still needed me had they not had any disabilities. You don’t stop being a parent just because your child became an adult. You are still there for them. You still care for them. You still guide them. You still teach them. You are their sounding board when they need you to be. You are a shelf for their feelings if they need some place to park them. You are an ear when they need someone to listen. I cannot see myself ever leaving my children out there in this world without still being that mother for them that they have always known. But there are many parents who have pulled so far from their children it’s hard to believe that they ever raised them. Their expectation is that their children are grown, and they need to make it on their own. And it really doesn’t need to be this way.

“Getting it together” is a moving target. Listen. LISTEN. They don’t tell you this one at all. They want you to have it together but don’t mention what this even means???? I’m still trying to figure it out and when I think I got it, I damn don’t get it. Like, what is a well put together adult supposed to look like? What goals should they have accomplished by now? What are the metrics for successful adulthood? And how will we know we have truly gotten it…together? Life seems to come at you faster this decade. I am only 6 months into my forties, and I have whiplash from how life is throwing me all over the place. I don’t have time to figure out what “together” means for me, nor do I feel as though I even have the time to work towards it. Perhaps, “getting it together” is less about a specific goal, accomplishment, or success and more about just taking care of yourself, your family, finding your joy, maintaining your friendships, planning for your future, and just setting your sights on those…is “together.”

What it all means for me as a Black, Autistic Mama

And here’s the kicker: it’s not just a general hidden curriculum. Being Black and autistic at 40 comes with its own syllabus, and the assignments are stacked.

Career and Success.

I am supposed to be this unshakeable professional at all times. This is something I noticed as I started to get more of a following on social media. I noticed the standard I was held to. I couldn’t get too upset, even when people would steal my words, and my story. I couldn’t share that things hurt me. Or I would be seen as too angry or emotional. These days, I am seeing that because I have made it “this” far being an online advocate with my own little business and a #1 NYT bestseller under my belt, I have to be the most professional I have ever been. Biting my tongue left and right. Disengaging from situations and people I would have checked two years ago for coming at me sideways. I am still often the “only one” in many of these spaces, because things only appear to have changed, they haven’t actually changed.

At this stage of my career, I am looked at to be some kind of mentor and I don’t know that I want to do that. I am supposed to lift others up and I don’t even have the institutional support my damn self. In other words, how am I supposed to help you get it out the mud, if I am still in it my damn self?

I am supposed to ambitious but not intimidating. Story of my life, right? But it’s more in my face these days. I have this pressure to be accomplished but I also gotta be humble, approachable, and endlessly “grateful.”

I get the double whammy being Autistic. I have to exceptional or invisible. I gotta either overperform to prove I am competent enough or I risk being dismissed as incapable. I have designed a career for myself in which I can truly be myself and not often wear a mask but because I am often speaking in spaces that are not like me and I want them to take me seriously, I do find myself masking often to appear more “professional.”

Family and Caregiving.

I gotta be the one that holds my family together. And not just my own little family. Before you wonder, “well, isn’t Hammy an active and involved parent?” He damn sure is, but this is a kind of pressure I put on myself, but I also experience it from society itself. From my own community. The mama is the one that is supposed to be the glue of the family.

But I am not only supposed to care for my own 4-person unit. I am to care for my aging and disabled mama. I have to tend to her needs and her care. I have to help her get what it is required of her to live out her days happy, healthy, and cared for.

Motherhood can easily be described as endless labor. I am expected to keep doing it all for my children, no matter how old they are, but once I hit 40, I realized that I needed to start caring for myself more, or I will not live long enough to continue to care for them. And our needs are conflicting. I am a caretaker who is assumed to give and give with no limits, even when I am burned out myself.

It ain’t easy being Autistic and being a mother, wife, and child. The expectation I place on myself is the expectations society has placed upon me. I have to manage all these executive function tasks even if I struggle in these areas. I have to parent without mistakes because to have too many errors would be detrimental to my children’s well-being. I have to be the perfect mother all while crumbling under the weight of my own neurodivergence. My family can lean on me for their regulation, but I cannot put my own dysregulation on them. My perfection as a mother is necessary because I cannot give these systems any reason to label me unfit to care for my own children.

Body and Image.

I have gotten a few “you look good for your age” comments already. And I don’t feel all that well about it. This just reminded me of the pressure to resist aging, or to be thin and stylish or youthful and presentable in ways that erase natural changes.

I feel that “strong Black woman” trope more heavily at this age. I am expected to endure pain without complaint. This is an all my life kind of thing, but it is especially hard hitting at this age.

My ass is fat. Well, my whole body is. And I am losing weight. And I major part of why is because I want to walk around in booty shorts with my yams out and twerk on park bench somewhere. I want to look incredibly sexy for my husband, but mostly for myself. Of course, there’s the obvious health reasons for wanting to lose the weight, but I ain’t gonna lie to you and say I want to look GOOD. And this isn’t to say I don’t think I am pretty now, don’t take it there. But I am seeing how women my age and older are experiencing these feelings of being sexy within themselves and what the world is placing on them. Especially Black women, who have been sexualized since we were young children. It seems like now, it’s looked at as a negative thing that a woman wants to be sexual, wants to look sexy, and wants to be desired. They want us sexy but they want us to feel sexy. We deal with contradictory expectations around desirability and respectability all the time.

Being Autistic changes the relationship I have with my body and image a bit. I have to look “normal” at all times when I am outside my house. There’s a constant pressure to camouflage any differences in movement, expression, or speech. I gotta age gracefully, and mask gracefully too. But being 40 hits different. Perimenopause, menopause, fatigue, changing sensory tolerances. All of that is hitting me during this decade and I am supposed to perform “normal” through it all.

Society and Activism.

I am deadass tired of the expectation that I must be the spokesperson for everything. I have to educate others on race, gender, disability, parenting, politics, while navigating these realities personally. One could argue I signed up for this, and in many ways, I did, but I have to be in control of who and when I give. I have to maintain control over my energy and my output. That cannot be left in the hands of another. I am also expected to translate what autism is to neurotypicals, often with little support or pay.

I have to be endlessly resilient. When these systems fail, as they were designed to do, people expect Black people to make a way out of no way. And that is too much to place on our shoulders.

And this silent strength shit that annoys me to no end. Society will praise me for my perseverance, but resists my anger, grief, or vulnerability.

Inner Tensions.

Listen, they want me to age gracefully while being denied grace. Prioritize others while being told to “practice self-care” but with no real support. And I am supposed to fully know myself at this age, but I am still navigating growth, change, and unlearning. My autistic self is supposed to be independent, while being shamed for needing support, and I am to self-advocate constantly, even when I am exhausted from advocating.

Reframing the Curriculum

The thing about hidden curriculums is that you don’t actually have to keep following them. At 40, I’m giving myself permission to rewrite the syllabus. Mine is shorter, kinder, and doesn’t require a color-coded planner to survive.

In this version, rest isn’t something you sneak in after everything else is done, it’s the lesson itself. Joy isn’t extra credit you have to earn by working twice as hard, it’s required reading. Unmasking is no longer treated like a distraction; it’s the core subject. And failure? That isn’t a final grade. It’s just feedback, a draft you can revise until it feels more like you.

The old curriculum asked me to be everything for everyone. My curriculum reminds me that boundaries are a kind of study too, that saying no, asking for help, or leaving an email unanswered doesn’t make me a dropout. It makes me human.

So maybe the real curriculum of life at 40 isn’t about finally “getting it together.” Maybe it’s about noticing what no longer serves you, dropping the classes you never wanted to take, and building a syllabus that feels like yours alone. Mine is still in draft form, but I like it better already. What about you, what hidden classes did you stumble into, and which ones are you rewriting for yourself?

