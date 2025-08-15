Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!

Somewhat free. Mostly not.

If you’d like to honor my writings with a monetary contribution, thank you. If you already have, thank you. Your support allows me to invest in my writing in a way I hadn’t thought possible as well as pay for my son’s communication lessons. And if you are still an unpaid subscriber, thank you. Cause in a world where everyone wants their eyes on their work, you still chose to put your gaze on mine.

This newsletter rests at the intersection of the unserious ramblings of a woman full of buttered rice, pie, and bad dad jokes and the somewhat sophisticated stories and essays of someone who knows just enough “smart” words to sound super intelligent and insightful.

What will today’s newsletter be? Hmm…

Several years ago, I made my first post online. I can’t remember what it was, but I do remember why I started.

I needed a place to vent. A place where those I worked with wouldn’t see me, but where I could still be seen. I wanted people to know my pain, to know my anger. I needed somewhere I could name the injustices I was facing and put them directly in someone else’s line of sight.

In real life, I was screaming into a roaring storm. No one heard me. My family was hurting. I’d spent so much of my time helping other families, but when I needed theirs, they were gone…or worse, they lectured me. Told me my feelings weren’t real. That I couldn’t possibly have it “that hard” because they too had problems. They too suffered. They just didn’t think it had anything to do with race.

Spoken like someone with the privilege of race never being the thing that mattered most. My life has always been lived peripheral to whiteness.

And thus, they would tell me that my fight wasn’t really a fight. Their children had it hard too. They “were autistic as well.” They “struggled as well.” They told me that I needed to “focus on the group.” They wanted me to fold my fight within theirs not knowing that in doing so, my fight would vanish within the seams.

And lost it was.

They would speak for me as if I didn’t have the tongue to do so myself.

So I turned to social media, thinking it could be the place where I could scream and still control the wind.

It was barely better than real life.

Not many people were talking about intersectionality in disability spaces, and every time I brought race into the conversation, I got pushback. This community didn’t just try to run me off; it tried to run me over.

But giving up? I don’t know her. Whether that’s survival or character…maybe both, I decided to push back harder. I stopped trying to educate people with definitions and stats. I started telling my story. My family’s story.

But here’s how social media is: drowning people in data. Facts, numbers, infographics… all delivered in that same pseudo-academic tone. Over time, it stops meaning anything. It’s like some kind of Activism Anesthesia: an overload of facts that numbs people, leaving them stuck in the hashtag activism loop… Ol’ Lemme Share this Post, Blackout my Profile Pic Headass… Add in Cause Clutter, and you got too many urgent messages competing at once…

and nothing sticks.

In other words: social media is filled with so much information and within an activism space, it can be a lot. And when there’s so much data, stats, and definitions, people can feel overwhelmed, detached, or unable to process it enough to act meaningfully.

I turned to telling stories instead. And letting social media be the arm of my efforts not the heart of my work.

And in telling those stories, I got to own how I shared. I experienced disability as others did, but not quite like they did. And that made me unique. But not so much so that what I went through was something no one else did. I could tell the same story a million different ways to suit whatever point I was trying to drive home. I did what I could to connect my life to others. They just needed to see a sliver of themselves in something I shared, and that’s how I know I got them.

I am committed to being in the Feelings Business. It’s where I do my best work.

But whiteness never stops trying to claim my life, to tell me my experiences aren’t real. The autism community is no different just because it’s disabled. Understanding isn’t built in. It ain’t a factory setting. They have to work at it, and many don’t.

So when I say “ABA is abuse” isn’t enough for me as a Black woman raising Black autistic sons in America, I mean it. Because ABA has never been more abusive to me than being Black in America has. The pen you love so much, this account you follow, wouldn’t exist without my time in ABA. I’ve been both helped and harmed by it.

I don’t have the luxury of rejecting nuance. The only 20/20 lens I’ve got is my own, and I won’t be denied the breath to exhale my story. I’m not pro-ABA. I’m not anti-ABA. I am pro-survival. And in my life, survival has meant teaching my children how to navigate whiteness…

the same way I had to learn.

I’ve been called every name imaginable for refusing to hold the “right” stance. For injecting complexity into these conversations. For sharing my lived experience. I’ve been told my children should be taken away. My husband messaged and told that I was a prostitute (yeah, seriously). I’ve been thrown onto “Ban Lists,” stalked across every platform, warned that CPS should get involved… all because I dared to survive using the leftovers of an abusive system.

Ah, yes. Fun times. Absolute delight.

Every move these folks made? Carefully designed to get one outcome: me gone from social media. They’d done it before. It worked before. Pattern recognized. Expected outcome: check.

Antecedent.

Behavior.

Consequence.

ABC.

Sound familiar? Yeah — that’s right. That’s the same structure they love to teach in ABA: define the antecedent, manipulate behavior, produce a consequence. Only now it’s being deployed against me… a Black autistic woman, trying to tell her story. It’s worked so well against others. So, they keep doing it.

Learned behavior. Desired outcome achieved. Applied like a damn protocol.

Interesting, right?

I actively have to teach my children the things I learned to survive whiteness. So, nah, I don’t have a stance. Not when this skin will tell my story long before I even open my mouth or execute a behavior. Ain’t no Black American in this country unfamiliar with modifying their behavior. We know what having “The Talk” is. And I got a bunch of white autistic folks trying to tell me the harm in denying your body the chance to know your mind.

AS IF I DO NOT KNOW WHAT HARM IS.

But do you know me? Do you know us? Have you taken the time to know what it is that we go through? Do you even care?

I don’t ask for permission to have complicated thoughts. And I will not be governed by “majority” perspectives that couldn’t be bothered to ask me what I felt.

So, every conversation that I had about ABA, something I was actually in, I make sure that I don’t let anyone erase my story. I make sure that I complicate everything you thought you knew about holding views that blanketed all without considering all.

I spent a lot of time writing about ABA and I didn’t even want to. Because that isn’t what this was about for me. They want to take the fight to leaves and leave the roots intact. They want to pretend ABA’s principles don’t exist in the very systems they operate in daily. They want to pretend that they don’t engage within many of those principles without having ever set foot in an ABA center. And they will write about all that they have to do to make it in this world. They want to talk about their own survival but deny my children the tools they’ll need for theirs.

They aren’t actively trying to break the systems that bind us. So, my children will need to learn what I did. We don’t live in a world that lets Black children be children. We live in a world that sees Black men as threats before they see them as friends. Autism stacks the danger.

I spent far too much time crafting my stories and shares around what dominated the community. I didn’t even get to be free in my own advocacy. So, when I wrote the following piece, This Was Never About ABA, I was beyond pissed off. I think it was one of my first essays on social media.

And it took off.

This rant I wrote in like 45 minutes while Hammy cooked dinner. I told him I needed a moment and locked myself in my room and went to work. No edits. No changes. No research. Just fire and lived experience.

And this is the introductory essay to a larger collection of posts, stories, and short essays on ABA I called, “F*ck it…I’ll just put it all in one book.” I got tired of repeating myself every single time the topic of ABA came up, so I rounded up most of my pieces on ABA up until that point and put them in one e-book.

You can purchase the e-book here!

I will include the first piece of this e-book that inspired me to put this collection together.

Enjoy, or whatever.

Let me preface this by saying this will probably be my most inflammatory piece. I will make many of you upset with the words that I write. I cannot care about that right now. I shrunk myself too much to fit your boxes of what an advocate should be in these spaces and time away has given me the time to reflect on just how much I diminish my voice in order to give rise to yours.

I choke on the blood from a tongue I bite too much.

This, I will no longer do.

I will no longer refer to the Autistic “community” as a…community.

“Community” feels too disingenuous to use. I know your Webster’s and Wikipedia definitions. But community has always been a complicated concept to nail down. A complicated feeling to describe. We are supposed to be more than just an identity shared. Values come with it, culture comes with it, customs…

Community is about our connection with others. Yes, it can include environments (churches, neighborhoods, schools, geographical regions, etc.), but at the heart of that environment is the people. And too many of y’all don’t understand that. This group doesn’t respect community. This group’s leading and loudest advocates don’t often devote attention to community. And so when y’all actually “try” to do something “community related,” when y’all actually try to do something involving bodies outside of your own, y’all don’t get it right because y’all didn’t give community the attention and respect it deserved in the first place.

This group doesn’t respect individuals and their unique lives and stories, how is it going to respect community? How is it going to fight FOR community? A community is made of individual lives, individual stories that make up a whole. A collection of many, with individual, complex histories and contexts.

You cannot be an effective community leader and/or advocate and not know this. And honestly, many Autistic self advocates don’t know this. They are leaders of groups. “Leaders” that are teaching others that communities consist of those with similar life experiences to their own that require solutions that will only benefit them and others like them. They cannot see lives past their own. It’s their way or no way at all.

This is disrespectful to what community actually is and why many white Autistic advocates will not save the people they think they are going to save.

This is a group, and we just happen to be Autistic.

Things this piece is not:

– up for debate. This is the culmination of my life experiences as all that I am to include being an advocate in these spaces, both offline and on. Debating what I go through and what I see is something I will no longer do.

– a pro/anti ABA essay. I don’t actually care what side of the fence you stand on here. This isn’t what this essay is about. I am not using all these words to convince you to either use ABA or not use ABA.

This was never about ABA.