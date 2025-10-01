Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!

Mostly free.

If you’d like to honor my writings with a monetary contribution, thank you. If you already have, thank you. Your support allows me to invest in my writing in a way I hadn’t thought possible as well as pay for my son’s communication lessons. And if you are still an unpaid subscriber, thank you. Cause in a world where everyone wants their eyes on their work, you still chose to put your gaze on mine.

This newsletter rests at the intersection of the unserious ramblings of a woman full of buttered rice, pie, and bad dad jokes and the somewhat sophisticated stories and essays of someone who knows just enough “smart” words to sound super intelligent and insightful.

What will today’s newsletter be? Hmm…

I woke up this morning with so much sleep in my eyes I could barely open them. So, I did what any rational person would: I took it as a sign to stay in bed and rest a little longer.

Makes sense, right?

I didn’t actually go back to sleep, though. For once, I’d already had a good night’s rest. No middle-of-the-night bathroom runs, no Aidan requesting his eighth snack. He slept through, too—still asleep as I type this. Not in his room, of course. He’s on the couch in the living room. But I’ll take whatever I can get.

While lying there, I kept thinking about everything on my to-do lists. And honestly? If I don’t figure something out soon, I might be heading toward a shutdown. Every last thing on those lists feels necessary. Even the “wants.”

One item that shows up on both lists, need and want, is this Substack.

I need to write here more. I want to grow my subscriber count. But I also want to be clear about what this space is, and what it isn’t.

Let me tell you a secret: I don’t want to live here forever. My long-term goal is to move to my own site. Because you never truly own your work when you’re publishing on someone else’s platform. Platforms shift. They grow into things they weren’t at the start. And lately, Substack feels less like a writer’s refuge and more like another social media feed.

But this week’s newsletter isn’t about what I do or don’t like about Substack. It’s about what I do and don’t like about what I write here.

When I first joined, I was excited. I wanted to share stories, poems, jokes—all the things I didn’t feel I could post on social media, where my space had turned almost entirely into activism. For a while, I managed to keep that promise to myself. But eventually, advocacy seeped in here, too.

I saw my “timeline” full of thinkpieces and advocacy posts and thought, maybe that’s what people want from me here. So I gave it to them. I expanded my advocacy writing for Substack and shared shorter versions on Instagram and Facebook.

But it didn’t work. My audience on social media didn’t want to click away, and I didn’t want to keep rewriting and reshaping content to fit each platform. Before long, I was posting the entire thing on social media anyway, which left me wondering: what’s the point of writing here if I’m just duplicating myself?

I need this space to be what I wanted from the beginning: a place for writing that isn’t centered on advocacy. Yes, autism will still show up, because it’s part of my life. But it will be incidental, not the whole point.

I want to build a readership that values that shift. The same way my social media grew when I stopped trying to be “academic” and just told stories about my family. That’s what resonated, and that’s what felt true.

So that’s what I’m coming back to here, too: my own voice. My own style. My own thing.

If it ends up being your kind of thing, wonderful. If not, that’s okay too.

For me, writing is about writing for myself, an audience of one. Somewhere along the way, I lost sight of that. But I’m finding my way back. If you’re still here for it, welcome. This is where I return to my writing.

This is where I begin again.

