Every time a public figure dies violently or another tragedy makes headlines, a familiar chorus rises: “There’s no room for political violence in America.” I’ve seen it come from conservatives, centrists, even leftists who you think should know better.

I aint even going to hold your hand here: political violence isn’t outside of who we are. It’s not a betrayal of our values. Political violence is America.

From the beginning, this country was built on it. It lives in the blood of the enslaved, who were beaten, terrorized, and commodified for profit. It lingers in the soil stolen from Indigenous peoples, who were massacred, displaced, and confined to reservations. This isn’t a footnote, yall, it’s the foundation.

And it didn’t end there. Political violence is baked into our systems, passed down through laws, policies, and institutions that continue to wound:

-The policies that tell poor children they don’t deserve free lunch, as if hunger teaches character.

-The insurance systems that deny life-saving care because it “costs too much” or isn’t “covered,” leaving people to die while companies post profits.

-The courts that tell us race shouldn’t matter when hiring a qualified applicant, while police and politicians weaponize race to label immigrants, Black people, and Brown people as inherently criminal.

Political violence is the knee on a neck. It is a jury acquitting an officer after shooting an unarmed Black teenager. It is the news cycle dehumanizing our dead, forcing families to remind the world that their child was a scholar, a volunteer, a hard worker, before they can be granted empathy.

It’s in the stories we tell, too. We label highly Black-populated cities in blue states as violent war zones while ignoring statistics showing that red-state cities often experience more violence. We deploy military-grade weapons in Black neighborhoods, not to protect but to control.

And today, political violence floods our present:

In the endless scroll of school shootings, each one blending into the next.

In the rise of extremist rhetoric that normalizes threats and glorifies hate.

In lawmakers stripping away rights from women, queer people, disabled people, immigrants, and anyone who doesn’t fit their narrow vision of America.

In the widening gap between the haves and the have-nots, where the struggle to survive is met not with compassion, but with punishment.

So when people tell me political violence is un-American, I can only shake my head. What country do you think you’re living in? America has exported coups, funded insurgencies amd genocides, and toppled governments abroad, all while policing, imprisoning, and brutalizing its own citizens at home.

When some people hear violence, they think of broken windows, guns, blood. But violence isn’t only what you can see. Violence is also a child denied food. A patient denied care. A neighborhood flooded with police but starved of resources. A body slandered in death so the system doesn’t have to feel guilty.

Violence is not always loud. Sometimes it’s quiet, hidden behind paperwork and policy. But the harm is just as real.

Political violence is not an aberration. It is not an exception. It is the rule.

Political violence is as American as apple pie. The only difference is, too many of y’all pretend the pie ain’t on the table.