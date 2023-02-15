This is part of my free newsletter. If you find that you like what you read here, please consider supporting me financially here ($5/month). You’ll have access to not only this free weekly newsletter but other postings (such as more newsletters, a weekly video, Q&As, and advice on parenting, marriage, Autism, and more). Please feel free to share this newsletter in its entirety, certain posts, or refer people to this space. Your paid subscriptions will go towards Aidan’s S2C lessons, as well as materials and resources to help me learn how to help him on his spelling journey.

I hear the sounds of pictures going on the wall. The soft grunts of exertion trying to hold large frames in place with one hand and a nail in the other. I hear the shuffling of boxes from one side of the room to the other. I hear the shaking out of comforters and sheets. The sounds of books that hit the floor, their temporary holding space until room on the bookshelf can be made for them. And after about 45 minutes of this, I hear my child say, “there. Done for now.”

He comes to me in the living room and says, “I finished my room right now, come check look.” I follow him to his room. The door is shut and he pauses with his hand wrapped around the handle.

I shut my eyes. He didn’t ask me to. But I know what this is.

This is a big deal to him. This is a reveal.