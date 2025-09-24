Alright, alright, alright… Y’all know I do not like to stay in the pool of Academia too long, so I am *trying* to make this my last post I will do like this for a while.

I have been a bit active on socials discussing the Trump administration and their claims to have found the cause of Autism and an effective “treatment.”

If you want to check out those posts, start here:

fidgets.and.fries A post shared by @fidgets.and.fries

Then go here:

fidgets.and.fries A post shared by @fidgets.and.fries

And end it off here:

fidgets.and.fries A post shared by @fidgets.and.fries

I have gotten some comments and mentions from those who want to shift the conversation on CFD to MTHFR gene variants when it comes to the use of Leucovorin, and I want to pause here.

The thing is, people can have CFD (cerebral folate deficiency) without being autistic. People can have MTHFR variants without ever developing autism or even folate issues. Autism is complex. It’s not a straight line from one gene or one deficiency to “this is the cause.”

What worries me most is how desperate people are for answers, so desperate that some will throw out their Tylenol, order high-dose Leucovorin off Dr. Oz’s website, and start dosing their children without the supervision of a doctor. This could be dangerous. Leucovorin is a prescription medication for a reason. It can help some kids with confirmed CFD, but that’s a rare condition. Testing for it isn’t simple. Sometimes it means a lumbar puncture, yes, a spinal tap. This isn’t something you can just decide to treat on your own.

I’m not against science. What I’m against in this instance is limited science being twisted into miracle cures. Limited studies. Limited populations. Limited follow-up. The evidence we do have on Leucovorin is small and preliminary. According to a Federal Register notice, the findings supporting Leucovorin’s effects in CFD were based on “patient-level data on over 40 patients, including both adults and pediatric patients.” CFD has been reported in some patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms, including autistic features. So yes, there is data, but it’s from a tiny sample. This is not a broad, robust study that justifies giving high-dose Leucovorin to all autistic children.

There is one RCT worth noting: a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with children aged 2–10 found that oral folinic acid (2 mg/kg/day, max 50 mg/day) led to improvements in autism symptoms over 24 weeks, measured by the Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS) and the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL). The improvements were more pronounced in children with high titers of folate receptor autoantibodies. No adverse effects were reported.

Sounds promising? Maybe, but here’s the context: 40 children per group, short follow-up (24 weeks), and only children receiving standard therapy (ABA and sensory integration) were studied. Many autistic children don’t have folate receptor autoantibodies, meaning these results may not generalize. Also, these results could be attributed to the fact that the children were also receiving some kind of therapy over the course of the study. It reinforces my point: folinic acid may help a small subset, but it is not a universal cure. Medical supervision is critical.

The same caution applies to MTHFR. Studies exploring gene variants show mixed results. The C677T variant may slightly increase susceptibility to autism, while the A1298C variant does not. Some population studies show small associations, others none. Having these variants does not mean a child will be autistic, lots of autistic children don’t have them, and lots of people with them never have issues. Autism is influenced by a mix of many genes and environmental factors.

I don’t blame parents for being curious. I’ve thought about this for my own son. But what I keep coming back to is this: self-medicating with high doses of folinic acid without medical supervision is not safe, not necessary for most kids, and not supported by strong science. If you suspect CFD, talk to a pediatric neurologist or metabolic specialist. That’s the only path to real testing and safe treatment.

And please don’t let politicians convince you they’re “helping.” If they truly cared about autistic people, they wouldn’t gut Medicaid. They wouldn’t slash funding for special education. They wouldn’t make healthcare harder to access for disabled families. What they’re doing now isn’t about help, it’s about headlines and scoring political points. And they’re using our lives to do it.

Again, I’m not against research. I welcome it. But we have to be honest: autism is not going to be explained away by one mutation, one supplement, or one pill. Folinic acid may help a small subset, but it is not a cure.

At the end of the day, maybe folinic acid is safe and can help some children. But as it stands right now, there is not enough evidence to support it as a sweeping treatment for anyone with autism. It might be useful as one tool in someone’s toolkit, something to consider if a child meets specific criteria, like having high folate receptor autoantibodies, and always under medical supervision.

A general claim that it can “treat autism”? That’s far too early, and it risks giving families false hope or encouraging unsupervised dosing. Autism is complex. No single pill is going to address the full spectrum of differences, needs, or strengths that make each child who they are. Folinic acid may be helpful for some, but it is not a cure, and it is not a universal solution.

The research on Leucovorin is limited. We need more of it, yes. Who knows, maybe one day research will show that Leucovorin is a safe and effective option for some autistic folks. But what does “effective” even mean? That’s the question we have to ask ourselves before pinning hope on a pill. Are we talking about taking it alongside therapy? Are we hoping it will erase the “most challenging” behaviors associated with autism? Do you actually believe a pill could do that?

Most of the studies we have involve children who were already receiving therapy. So when we see improvements, what are we really seeing? Is it the therapy? The drug? Or some combination of both? Or maybe the medication simply helps them get the most out of therapy. We don’t know. There aren’t enough studies.

And here’s the bigger question: what is it that you actually want this medication to do? I’ve read pieces about families being given “hope” by this research, but what does that hope really look like? What was driving them to despair in the first place? Because if you can pin that down, you’ll probably notice that the real answers lie in what society refuses to provide, what supports are missing, what resources are withheld, what accommodations don’t exist.

Medication alone is not the answer. It should always be considered alongside therapies and supports, under the guidance of a physician who is monitoring its effects. I’m not saying this is a pill to shelve forever. I’m saying: let’s stop pretending it’s a miracle that can make an autistic child “just like everyone else.” That illusion of a miracle distracts from the care, compassion, and infrastructure that we actually do need.

My son’s life is harder because of how his autism manifests in his body and mind—but society does nothing to make it easier. What he needs isn’t a pill to erase him. He needs support. He needs adequate healthcare. He needs accommodations. He needs a world that sees him as a full, whole, valuable human being. That is where everything must start. Because until society builds that foundation, no medication, or miracle cure, will ever truly change the experience of being autistic.

If we center the conversation on autism only as a collection of struggles, burdens, or hardships, we’ll never create a world where autistic people are given the care, respect, and opportunities they deserve. And that’s the real work, everything else flows from there.

There is no cure.

Lastly, Autism cannot be cured. It’s not a disease. It’s a way of being. Another way of human existence. It lives deep in the brain. Deep in the cells. The muscles. The tissue. The DNA. It just is. You cannot erase or eradicate someone at their core. What you can do is support them in being the fullest version of who they were born to be. Sometimes that includes medication. Sometimes that includes therapy or other supports. But all the time, it should be used to help them navigate this world as they are, not to replace them with who society thinks they should be.

Remember that as you look into this medication and demand more research (because that’s exactly what you should do, right?). Remember that as you demand more access, more care, more support, more accommodations, more assistance, just more. Remember that.

Resources to get you started.

Some links you can look into, but really, you gotta do this on your own. This isn’t all that I found but I don’t want to do the work for you. Don’t let someone like me (or anyone else) hand you a handful of links and then you stop there. I went digging, and honestly? What I found wasn’t enough to convince me of the sweeping claim that autism is “caused by this” and that leucovorin is the cure. The studies are limited, small, and don’t back that up. That’s not me trying to cherry-pick evidence, it’s just what’s actually out there right now.

And look, I am not the person you should be looking to for final answers. I’m just sharing what I found and how I made sense of it. There are way more links and studies out there than what I’m dropping here. This is just a starting point. You need to read, question, double-check, do all that school stuff you swore you’d never use again. This is important. Read the studies. Look at who was included, how many participants, what outcomes they measured, how the research was conducted. Ask yourself: does this actually answer the questions I have about effectiveness, safety, or applicability to my loved one? Dive in, question everything, and talk to trusted medical professionals before making decisions. This is not something to try on your own, and it’s certainly not something to use as a “miracle fix.”

Because at the end of the day, this is your kid, your family, your life. Don’t outsource that to me or anyone else. Knowledge isn’t power if it isn’t paired with care, thoughtfulness, and caution. The more you know, the better you can make decisions, decisions that honor your child as they are, not as the world or a pill might want them to be.

MTHFR C677T and Autism Risk

This meta-analysis indicates that the MTHFR C677T polymorphism may be a susceptibility factor for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), while the A1298C polymorphism does not show a significant association.

🔗 PubMed: Association between MTHFR C677T/A1298C and susceptibility to autism

Folinic Acid and Autism Symptoms

A randomized controlled trial found that oral folinic acid supplementation improved symptoms in children with ASD, though the study notes that randomized controlled trials are limited.

🔗 PubMed: Efficacy of oral folinic acid supplementation in children with autism

Cerebral Folate Deficiency and Autism

This review discusses how cerebral folate deficiency, associated with folate receptor alpha autoantibodies, has been linked to ASD and treated with leucovorin (folinic acid).

🔗 PubMed: Cerebral Folate Deficiency, Folate Receptor Alpha Autoantibodies & Autism

Leucovorin as an Autism Treatment

An article from Reuters explores why leucovorin is being considered as a treatment for autism, particularly in cases associated with cerebral folate deficiency.

🔗 Reuters: Why is leucovorin being considered as an autism treatment?

FDA Approval of Leucovorin for Autism Symptoms

The FDA has approved leucovorin (folinic acid) for treating symptoms associated with cerebral folate deficiency, which can include autistic features. This decision was based on patient-level data involving more than 40 individuals.

🔗 Reuters: FDA approves drug that Trump due to suggest as autism treatment

Cerebral Folate Deficiency in Autism

The Autism Community in Action provides an overview of how cerebral folate deficiency is treated with leucovorin in autism, including dosing recommendations.

🔗 TACA: Cerebral Folate Deficiency in Autism

Leucovorin for Autism

This resource discusses the use of leucovorin to treat low folate levels in the brain, a condition known as cerebral folate deficiency, and its association with autism.

🔗 TACA: Leucovorin for Autism

FDA Takes Action to Make a Treatment Available for Autism Symptoms

The FDA has initiated the approval of leucovorin calcium tablets for patients with cerebral folate deficiency, a neurological condition that affects folate transport into the brain.

🔗 FDA: FDA Takes Action to Make a Treatment Available for Autism Symptoms