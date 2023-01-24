“AAC MAN”

“AAC Aidan”

Meh, it’s a work in progress. He has no name yet.

Jojo drew his brother as an adult superhero. It’s so interesting cause “ADWNW” is a young Aidan and this hero is an older Aidan. Are we ever gonna do something with “just the right age” Aidan? Lol.

The proceeds from his sales will go to a fund that will purchase books for those who cannot afford them and do not qualify for the library or teacher fund we have set up.

I will also give a portion to him as the artist and creator behind such a beautiful idea. He doesn’t know that yet. For those who cannot get a shirt, I think I will do a downloadable pdf version of it. I’m going to share the Bonfire campaign on social media later on. Y’all got first look and dibs.

You can order your shirt here:

https://www.bonfire.com/jojo8217s-8220aac-aidan8221-shirt-for-adwnw/?utm_source=copy_link&utm_medium=campaign_page_share&utm_campaign=jojo8217s-8220aac-aidan8221-shirt-for-adwnw&utm_content=default

Shirts come in a variety of styles to include youth. Only three colors though. Black, white, and red. He didn’t like the design on other colors.

Thanks for being here.