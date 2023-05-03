On the shelf at a Barnes and Noble in Austin, TX

Less than a week to go and my book is out in the wild. Already. I knew that several have gotten copies already due to being part of a book tour in which my publisher sent out physical copies and also due to many independent sellers already receiving their customers preorder copies.

But I had no idea that it would be housed on the shelves in many Barnes and Noble stores. And this early.

This is a dream of mine. I wanted to be in a large store of some kind. Didn’t have to be Barnes and Noble, but if it were there, I wouldn’t complain. I wanted my book to be where the people are. I wanted to spread my message as far as possible.

I signed this one and I am going to send it to a special someone soon.

Barnes and Noble was difficult, and still is difficult, to know if they will carry your book. We have to demonstrate that it sells. And as a first time author with little to no name recognition outside of the online Autism community, that was going to be a monumental challenge. But I hit their bestseller lists multiple times throughout this preorder term. And I sold thousands of books on Amazon. I don’t know if I am allowed to share the number of books from there but it’s a lot. Other retailers do not release their numbers until the book is officially released.

So, I was impatiently waiting to see what would happen. I didn’t just want a book that would only be available online. I wanted to walk into a store and see my book on the shelves.

I cannot remember what Facebook post it was, but I received a comment that someone found my book in their Barnes and Noble on display in their large children’s book display. I was in shock. I hoped they had pictures, but they didn’t think to take any. That’s okay though, this made my day.

And I set off to see if it happened to be in my store as well. It was not. But they did have copies in Austin and the surrounding areas. There weren’t many copies. Just one at one store. Two at another. Three at a third…

They put them on the shelves as they get them. I am just shocked that many of their stores have copies already.

I have asked my community to let me know if they see my book out there in the wild. I have gotten pictures, selfies, etc. I am in so much shock right now. I cannot wait to see if even more stores get it when May 9th hits.

Barnes and Noble in New Jersey.

Let me know if you happen to see a copy out there on some shelves!