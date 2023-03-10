Quick post to announce that this week I am going to be giving away one free signed copy of “A Day with No Words” to one lucky Substack subscriber.

To enter:

read the ARC: http://bookshelf.rowhousepublishing.com/books/rvzo/ Let me know your favorite page in the comments. Bonus entry is leaving review on Goodreads or Barnes and Noble.

Paid subscribers are automatically entered, this is my small way of saying “thank you” for honoring my work with a monetary contribution.

I will be doing a giveaway on social media but that won’t happen for some time. Most book giveaways will occur on Substack or Patreon.

I will ship the prize to anyone that USPS delivers to.

Good luck, friends!