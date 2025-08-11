Fidgets and Fries

Fidgets and Fries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rewilding Neurodiversity's avatar
Rewilding Neurodiversity
4d

Thanks for speaking up about this infuriating article. It made my blood boil too, but you are much better than me at articulating just how offensive that article is. Thankyou.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany "Tiffy" Hammond
Sarah Seigel's avatar
Sarah Seigel
4d

Thank you so much for your analysis, this must have been so hard to do. It sounds to me like her parents were abusive and now she thinks that the norm and right now those abusive anti-child "theories" of parenting have an audience $$. This makes me so sick and so angry. We care for our kids, we choose to show them love. That is the right way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Hammond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture