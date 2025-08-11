Welcome to Fidgets and Fries!

Listen, ain’t got time to ease you into this one, cause it’s going to be a long one. You should grab a snack or two.

I’ll wait…

I was doing what I do best on Substack, scrolling, when I noticed a little notification pop up. Someone sent me a post here. It was titled: “How Autism was Hijacked by Narcissists” and I questioned if this person, whom I thought was a friend (or rather, friendly) actually liked me. Cause why would they drop this off in my notifications like this?

From the title alone, I knew I wasn’t going to like it, but I read it anyway. And when I was done, I wanted to replace my eyes, cut open my head, and see if I could scrub this entire read from memory. I knew I wanted to respond to it, but I also knew I needed time, so all I could was share the following note:

It’s time for me to pull up my sleeves and get to work.

When someone with a PhD publishes a piece titled How Autism was Hijacked by Narcissists,” it doesn’t just misinform, it actively harms. And I thought about letting it go, but this demands a response. It begs for one.

Should you want to read the post in full, you can do so here.

The problem starts with the title and just keeps going. When someone weaponizes one diagnosis (narcissistic personality disorder, which itself is deeply misunderstood and stigmatized) to delegitimize another, that’s not critique, it’s diabolical. And when it's done in a public article under the guise of psychiatry, it's not just harmful, it's damn dangerous. This kind of rhetoric encourages a diagnostic hierarchy, where some are seen as being truly autistic, and others are “attention seeking.” Multiply marginalized autistic folk are especially harmed with this thinking because it fuels ableist stereotypes. This author looks at seeking identity, language, or clarity as manipulation instead of survival. So, diabolical, like I said.

Towards the start of this piece, the author writes this

If any other medical condition, blindness, epilepsy or paralysis showed a spike like this, it would trigger a pandemic-level outcry… instead of raised alarms or calls for serious public health investigation… we get calls for inclusivity and a self-congratulatory attitude…

There are a few problems with this passage. The false equivalence for starters. Autism ≠ blindness ≠ epilepsy ≠ paralysis. These are not conditions that are interchangeable, and they do not function the same way, medically, neurologically, or socially. Autism is a neurodevelopmental variation, not a sudden-onset disease or injury. It is present at birth, though it is often missed or misunderstood in childhood, especially outside of the stereotypical white, cis, male profile. Comparing it to “epidemics” like disease outbreaks is misleading and stigmatizing. Autism doesn’t descend upon us like a virus. This statement pathologizes neurodivergent existence as a crisis instead of a long-overdue recognition.

The second thing I want to address here is that science ≠ neutral and there has been an evolution of diagnosis. Prevalence rates have changed, but not because autism is spreading. We now have better tools, broader definitions, increased awareness, and destigmatization of seeking support or identification. Inclusion is not an ideological capture, it is a correction. Science has never been neutral. It reflects the biases and values of its time. I believe in science. But I also know science is not infallible. As a Black American, I know what it means to be misdiagnosed, unstudied, or dehumanized in the name of scientific “objectivity.” So, when the author frames the evolution of autism diagnosis as some sort of ideological failure of psychiatry, I see something else: a field beginning, however imperfectly, to widen the lens. Science didn’t get worse. It started listening to more of us.

Lastly, dismissing inclusion as “self-congratulatory” is…definitely a choice. This framing tells on itself. Inclusion is portrayed as frivolous, unserious, and ideologically driven. But if the original framework excluded generations of autistic people, then inclusivity is not overreach, it’s repair. This isn’t self-congratulation. It’s long-overdue recognition that autistic people don’t all look the same, sound the same, or experience the world the same, and that’s not a threat, it’s the truth.

Autism Mothers are…Narcissistic?

I spend a lot of my time and efforts as an autistic advocate defending autism parents, specifically mothers. I ain’t got no real beef with them like other autistic adults do. Most of them, if I am being honest, do not have children, have little to no experience with autism that is high support needs, or do not work intimately with a diverse representation of autistic presentations. So, I extend grace to them in so many ways that others do not.

But I ain’t ever, EVER, EVAAAAH, had to defend them from being called narcissistic. This entire article is B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Donkey Kong and the crew.

Characters like Sheldon Cooper and Sherlock Holmes have helped turn the image of autism into a badge of honour… For many, especially mothers with narcissistic tendencies hungry for a narrative of exceptionalism, this offered a seductive reframing of their child’s misbehaviour and non-conformity as evidence of giftedness… It’s Munchausen by proxy, 2025 edition.

So, what’s wrong here? A whole lot. Weaponizing motherhood. Conflating tv characters with real people. Pathologizing Advocacy.

It takes a particular kind of cruelty to accuse mothers of autistic children of narcissism, delusion, and attention-seeking simply because they choose to see beauty and brilliance in their child’s difference. This isn’t critique, it’s definitely misogyny that she tries to pass of as psychiatry. She is literally claiming that mothers, no wait, narcissistic mothers, are seeking diagnoses for their children because they want to bask in some imagined genius narrative. Honestly, I think the article is aiming for being the most insulting and disconnected from reality hit piece. Gotta be.

I am a mother, embedded within a community of mothers, “autism mothers” to be specific, and almost no one is hoping for their child to have a developmental disability. The hell is she talking about? Most of us didn’t want this diagnosis for our children. We didn’t seek it to gain status or sympathy. We sought it because the world was already showing our kids that they didn’t belong, and we wanted to give them a fighting chance. She is not questioning systemic issues, you’ll learn that she does very little to address broken systems, guess it is more preferable to attack the character of women who are doing their best to advocate for and protect their children in a world that would rather see them cast aside and hidden. The reality for these mothers is far more complex than this author is willing (hell maybe even able) to comprehend. They are navigating systems that are skeptical of their child’s struggles, constantly battling to get their needs taken seriously, and living with the emotional toll of knowing their children will face barriers most of society doesn’t care to understand.

This kind of sweeping statement also reflects privilege. It assumes that a diagnosis comes with social prestige instead of stigma. For white, middle-class families with resources, maybe an “eccentric genius” narrative is an option. For Black and Brown families, the equation is entirely different, our children’s behaviors often reflect directly (and negatively) on us, not just in social circles but in institutions like schools and law enforcement. “Weird” is not endearing in these contexts, it’s criminalized, pathologized, or dismissed as poor parenting.

Autism isn’t a TV trope.

It’s not Sherlock Holmes or Sheldon Cooper. It’s meltdowns in public bathrooms. It’s IEP meetings that go nowhere. It’s joyful stimming and sleepless nights and systems that still don’t believe us. Who the hell among us is really thinking that our children’s lives are mirroring The Big Bang Theory? The author accuses mothers of confusing fiction with real-life and at the same time reduces autism to a cultural caricature. Ok.

We’re not confused. We know the difference between a fictional plot device and the daily struggle of advocating for a child who can’t access a classroom, a playground, or healthcare without being labeled difficult. There’s no glamour in that. Only love, exhaustion, and persistence.

And to weaponize a real disorder like Munchausen to pathologize maternal advocacy is dangerous, unscientific, and mean. A rhetorical grenade. Harmful and clinically irresponsible. It doesn’t reflect the reality of parenting autistic children. It reflects contempt for the people doing that work.

When working on my doctorate (I have taken yet another break from finishing that degree), I remember looking at a few studies that compared the stress levels of mothers of children with varying support needs. This isn’t something I am going to spend much time expanding on but as the parent of children who exist at different places on the spectrum, and being a member of a collectivist culture (as often BIPOC, immigrant, and non-western households are), the stress of parenting my children with moderate support needs has been higher than that of raising my child, who is higher support needs. We face more judgment, internalized stigma, and lack of services. People look at my oldest and they pity me. The wonder how I can do it. They might feel sorry enough to be a little understanding (or what they call understanding). But they look at my youngest as some kind of parenting fail. He should “know better.” He “needs discipline.” His behavior reflects on the entire family and our community; this is in contrast to white/Western individualist cultures that frame behavior as personal responsibility. In other words, the less visible the support need, the more likely our children’s behavior is dismissed, our parenting judged, and our advocacy ignored.

This section also erases the real emotional and practical work of parenting autistic children, whether they align with the media stereotype or not. Many of us can see the brilliance in our children’s “weird” behaviors, but that doesn’t mean those behaviors aren’t misunderstood or penalized. Suggesting otherwise isn’t just wrong; it actively undermines the credibility and needs of families who are already fighting to be heard.

Ain’t no mama just signing up for this just cause.

F.O.H. Heavy on the F.

Expanding a diagnosis is not the same as watering it down.

People with narcissism and psychopathic traits exploit wherever they can… psychiatry… made it easy pickings by flinging the diagnostic gates wide open… Autism, once narrowly defined, was steadily loosened through each revision of the DSM

Expanding a diagnosis is not the same as diluting it. It’s a step toward justice. The fact that autism is no longer defined solely by white, cis, male childhood behavior is a reflection of repair, not corruption. And psychiatry isn’t being hijacked, it’s being held accountable for all the people it’s ignored or harmed. Great, and even good psychiatrists are still trained to recognize narcissistic and psychopathic traits: what has changed is the willingness to see that autism now includes a wider range of people than it was once assumed to have.

Conflating inclusion with exploitation is nasty work. Positioning those with narcissism and psychopathic traits as those sent to infiltrate and take advantage of broader diagnostic criteria, specifically for trauma and autism. Whew chile, this is a slippery slope right here cause what the hell is this argument of “if we expand the defintion, we let the wrong people in.” Who gets to decide who is wrong and who is in? Gatekeeping mental health and neurodivergence harms everyone, especially marginalized people.

“Diagnostic creep” is definitely some kind of dog whistle. Trauma doesn’t exist within a vacuum. It is historical. Systemic. Contextual. What she calls a creep, is actually clarity. And understanding more about trauma or autism doesn’t mean psychiatry is broken. Our evolving definitions of trauma and autism reflect a growing understanding that these conditions can present in varied ways, shaped by cultural and systemic factors.

The expansion of diagnostic language around trauma and neurodevelopmental disability isn’t weakness, it’s truth-telling. It’s finally naming what has always been there. As a Black woman in America, I don’t have the luxury of believing that science always gets it right the first time.

Her critique also shows a narrow, privileged view of how mental health care works. For people in marginalized communities, the risk isn’t that autism is diagnosed too liberally, it’s that it’s diagnosed too rarely or too late. Black women, for example, are still often treated as if we have a higher pain tolerance, denied necessary medication, and dismissed when reporting our symptoms. This same bias extends to diagnosing developmental and psychiatric conditions in our children. Expanding the definition of autism means more of these kids, and adults, can finally access the recognition and support they’ve been denied.

Our trauma is still minimized or ignored, and our children's pain is mistaken for defiance. So, when someone complains that definitions are expanding too far, what I hear is: they were never meant to include you.

The danger isn’t over-diagnosis; it’s historical under-diagnosis. Autism has always existed. Trauma too. Psychiatry isn't being hijacked. It’s being confronted by the reality of the people it has too often failed. And that confrontation is not an attack, it’s an invitation to do better.

Romanticizing the “Good Old Days”

This next part of the article reads like she is nostalgic for the time when autism was narrowly defined, ignoring the massive harm that came from those exclusions.

Originally, Kanner’s autism was unmistakable: nonverbal children, socially disconnected, cognitively impaired, often with seizures. These were not quirky introverts. These were children who required full-time care and specialized schooling. In the DSM-III of the 1980s, it was called infantile autism. The criteria required clear onset before 30 months, marked language delays, gross deficits in social interaction, and repetitive behaviours. These were developmental dysfunctions, not misunderstood personalities. And neither clinicians nor parents had a problem naming them as such. …the most dramatic change came with DSM-5 in 2013. The subtypes were eliminated. Autism became one spectrum. Language and cognitive delay? Optional. Even the requirement for early onset was removed. A diagnosis could now be given based on historical symptoms. Questionnaires like the Autism Spectrum Quotient (AQ) are so broad and subjective they can be easily gamed. This made it possible for 30-year-olds to recall feeling “socially overwhelmed” in school and not liking itchy clothing to receive the same diagnosis as a nonverbal child requiring lifelong care. The diagnostic category has become a black hole, pulling in people with no clinical resemblance, collapsing distinction into sameness.

Her entire framing assumes that “broadening the diagnosis” is a problem only because it includes people who would have been excluded before, without acknowledging that exclusion often meant lifelong harm. It’s easy to complain about “watering down” criteria when you’re speaking from a place where missing a diagnosis doesn’t mean being denied educational support, workplace accommodations, or even basic understanding from family and peers. I will sound like a broken record here, but science sometimes tries to repair its mistakes of the past, and opening the spectrum has helped people who were once invisible, and I cannot for the life of me figure out why this is inherently bad.

If you have the displeasure of reading this section in its entirety, you will note that this is a deeply privileged view. For white, middle-class families in certain countries, a late diagnosis might be frustrating but not devastating. For Black and Brown kids, especially in the U.S., being overlooked or misdiagnosed can mean years of being punished for “behavioral issues,” labeled defiant, or pushed out of educational opportunities entirely. That’s not an abstract “diagnostic creep” issue, it’s a systemic inequity issue. Tying a diagnosis to a stiff age range doesn’t make a lick of sense for a developmental condition that is identified through observable behavior, especially when we already know that Black and Brown children are often diagnosed late, misdiagnosed, or missed altogether.

Her nostalgia for “Kanner’s autism” ignores the reality that rigid criteria historically failed anyone who didn’t present in a very narrow, stereotyped way. My “Kanner’s autism” son is still nothing like others with the same classification, because autism has always been diverse. The difference now is that the DSM at least tries to reflect that reality instead of pretending it doesn’t exist.

Her bit about questionnaires being “easily gamed” makes me wonder if she’s ever actually done autism assessments. None of mine, across multiple evaluations for myself and my children, relied solely on self-reports. They involved direct observation, interactive tasks, and behavioral analysis. Even my son with so-called “Kanner’s autism” had this comprehensive process.

The “itchy clothes” caricature of late-diagnosed autistic adults is insulting, dismissive, and oversimplifies their reality. Most people in that group didn’t have just a sensory quirk; they had serious social, executive functioning, or sensory challenges that went unsupported because they didn’t fit the “right” picture. They endured real, often severe challenges without recognition. If a few TikTok personalities minimize those struggles, that’s a cultural conversation, that’s a support allocation problem, not proof the diagnosis is broken.

Ultimately, her argument assumes a level of safety and resource access that many of us don’t have. For marginalized families, a diagnosis isn’t about elite club membership, it’s often the only protection against a system ready to punish instead of support.

And this “collapsing distinction into sameness” complaint? My kids are wildly different from each other, and I’m different from both of them. The spectrum’s breadth isn’t about sameness; it’s about individualized needs. Ironically, she’s the one who wants to force autism into a single mold: Kanner’s original, exclusionary version.

“From Eccentric to On the Spectrum”

The first is the temperamentally awkward, quiet child. Highly conscientious, literal-minded, with a strong preference for things rather than people. He can spend hours absorbed in intricate play, needing much coercion to focus attention elsewhere. In the subsequent forced social settings, he comes across as “weird.” Once considered an introverted, eccentric personality, all it takes is a mother looking for social cache through a child who embarrasses her.

Whew, please…I beg, stop.

The author’s portrait of the “quiet, awkward” child is written like a cautionary tale about mothers desperate for attention. It’s telling that her first instinct is to attribute a diagnosis to maternal embarrassment, as if any mother would willingly brand her child with a developmental disability just to gain social cachet. This framing is out of touch with reality. In a society that stigmatizes disability, punishes difference, and offers little practical support, what parent is getting any meaningful “status boost” from their child’s autism diagnosis?

Yes, some introverted, literal-minded children may never meet criteria for autism, and yes, others will. The deciding factor isn’t maternal ego, it’s whether the child’s traits and differences cause enough impact to require support. The author skips over this entirely because “narcissistic mother” makes for a more convenient villain.

The diagnostic confusion of the autism spectrum, coupled with the charming characters dominating TV shows, has influence parental behaviour in a culture where narcissism blooms unchecked and personality psychology is forgotten. This is evident on the countless parenting blogs chronicling their “autism journey.”

Her argument about TV influence is even weaker. She points to charming characters like Sheldon Cooper as evidence that parents have been seduced into overdiagnosing. But television reflects culture; it doesn’t dictate diagnostic policy. Representation is a cultural issue worth improving, but it’s not a medical one. And most people who watch The Big Bang Theory aren’t suddenly self-identifying as autistic or insisting their child must be. For the few who do see themselves reflected in a fictional character and start to question their lifelong struggles, why is that automatically bad? That kind of reflection is often the first step toward finding language, community, and strategies for self-advocacy.

One striking example of how blurred diagnostic categories play out is in the interpretation of stimming, a key defining features of autism. It’s an involuntary, neurologically driven motor response to sensory overload: repetitive, unconscious, and difficult to suppress. The stimming these parents describe, however, is indistinguishable from what any typical two- or three-year-old does: hand-flapping, spinning, lining things up. Such behaviour can after all, to a certain degree, be found in all people. What’s presented as evidence of neurodivergence is often just a developmental phase, later reframed through the influence of online checklists and the retroactive placement of unreliable memories.

Her section on stimming shows both a lack of nuance and a lack of firsthand understanding. She describes it only as an involuntary, neurologically driven reflex, which is true for some, but not for all, and then minimizes it by comparing autistic stims to fleeting toddler habits like lining up toys. This ignores what many autistic people themselves say: stimming can be involuntary, intentional, or a fluid mix of both, depending on motor control, sensory needs, emotional state, and environment. Some stims happen automatically because the nervous system reacts faster than conscious thought; others are deliberate tools for regulation or joy. For autistic Nonspeakers and people with significant motor planning challenges, stimming may be hard to start or stop even when they want to. But smooshing all of that into “purely involuntary” misses the complexity and erases autistic agency.

Stimming is neurological in the sense that it involves the nervous system, but to say it only comes from “neurological dysfunction” ignores so much important context, especially lived experience.

Stimming can be:

A natural way to process sensory input

A way to regulate emotions and nervous system states

An expression of joy or excitement

A culturally meaningful behavior for many autistic people

Calling it just “dysfunction” pathologizes stimming and reinforces stigma, like it’s something broken that needs fixing (some stims do need to be stopped however, such as self-injurious ones), rather than a vital part of how many autistic people live and thrive.

And ironically, she uses this “toddlers do it too” logic to argue that parents mistake typical development for autism, without acknowledging that this very logic delays diagnosis for children who are autistic. My younger son had exactly those so-called “phase” behaviors, flapping, toe-walking, lining up objects, but unlike his brother, who was diagnosed at two, we were told to wait and see. We waited until he was six to get a diagnosis he should have had years earlier. That lost time matters.

A common thread in these stories is the initial dismissal by general paediatricians trained to distinguish normal developmental variation. After enough doctor-shopping and vague questionnaires, the parent eventually finds someone willing to confirm what they’ve already decided: that the son’s aloofness is hidden brilliance. The diagnosis is finally secured by an ideological autism centre clinician, trained not to evaluate critically, but to recognize and affirm such “symptoms.”

Finally, her claim that parents “doctor shop” until they get the answer they want is pure armchair cynicism. Most families, when told by their pediatrician that their child is not autistic, accept it, especially when friends, relatives, and teachers echo that reassurance. Many can’t afford to seek multiple opinions even when their gut tells them something is off. The reality is the opposite of her framing: parents often have to fight against systemic dismissal to get any diagnosis, especially in marginalized communities. The idea that there’s a parade of ideological clinicians rubber-stamping autism labels after one vague questionnaire is fantasy.

It’s a strange contradiction: she paints diagnosis as both dangerously easy and nearly impossible without “doctor shopping.” Both can’t be true, unless, of course, you’ve never actually navigated the American healthcare system and are just speculating from the sidelines.

From Brat to “Differently Wired”

The second is the undisciplined child. Verbally skilled, highly functional, but socially inept. Paediatricians often see nothing wrong, because there isn’t a developmental delay. But in the classroom, the behaviour becomes disruptive, teachers grow exhausted, parents give up. Between the second and fourth grade, the diagnosis is sought, not from a clinical need, but from institutional surrender.

Is this Hell? Am I being tortured?

In all seriousness, this section is doing the same sleight-of hand she’s been pulling throughout. She will invent a caricature of a child and family, then builds an entire diagnosis critique around it. Nassssty work.

The “institutional surrender” phrase is telling. It’s a loaded way of saying “schools and parents are just giving up” rather than acknowledging that there’s likely an unmet need driving the behavior. She frames the parents as lazy and the teachers as defeated, while implying the diagnosis is just an excuse rather than a tool to access support. That erases the reality that:

Kids whose struggles are “invisible” to a pediatrician often are struggling in ways that can be clinically relevant, the difference between how a child functions at home vs. in school can be huge.

Parents don’t go through the expense, stigma, and bureaucracy of a formal evaluation just for fun, especially when they risk being told “nothing’s wrong” or blamed for “bad parenting.”

“Highly functional” and “socially inept” isn’t a contradiction she thinks it is, in autistic discourse, high verbal ability doesn’t erase social or sensory challenges. Her framing makes it sound like you can only have support needs if you’re struggling in all areas, which isn’t how neurodevelopmental conditions work.

It’s basically a hit piece on parents who seek answers when a child’s needs aren’t being met, dressed up as faux concern for overdiagnosis.

And because I like torturing my own damn self, let’s unpack “institutional surrender” a little bit more.

The phrase “institutional surrender” is a loaded, coded term often used in education and disability debates to imply that schools and parents are giving up on discipline or academic rigor by labeling challenging behavior as a diagnosis. It’s a dog whistle for folks who want to dismiss accommodations and supports as mere “excuses” or “coddling.”

What this author is really saying whether consciously or not, is that when parents or teachers seek an autism diagnosis for a child whose behavior disrupts the classroom, they’re not addressing a genuine clinical need, but instead capitulating to behavior they find inconvenient or exhausting. That’s deeply problematic because:

It erases the child’s lived experience. Behavior that’s labeled “disruptive” is often a communication of unmet needs, sensory overload, anxiety, executive dysfunction, or social processing difficulties, that require understanding, not punishment or dismissal. It blames parents and schools unfairly. Parents aren’t giving up because it’s easier; they’re often desperately trying to secure supports and interventions that have been historically denied or underfunded. Teachers aren’t “exhausted” because they lack patience; they’re managing classrooms with little to no training or resources to meet diverse needs. It weaponizes the concept of “functioning” in a misleading way. Calling a child “highly functional” but “socially inept” as if these traits can’t coexist misunderstands neurodiversity. A child might excel academically and verbally but struggle profoundly with social cues, emotional regulation, or sensory integration. It dismisses the diagnostic process. Diagnosis is not a checkbox for laziness or surrender, it’s a pathway to understanding and support. Downplaying or ridiculing this process stigmatizes families who often face long, frustrating battles just to get recognition and help.

In short, this phrase and framing reinforce harmful stereotypes that delegitimize both the diagnosis and the very real challenges faced by autistic children and their families. Instead of “surrender,” seeking a diagnosis is an act of advocacy and resilience in a system that often refuses to meet diverse needs.

What is it with this person and Tiktok?

A whole lot of this article hinges on their observations of social media, and specifically, TikTokistics (autistic advocates on TikTok, get it? yeah, you do).

The Narcissist in Neurodivergent Clothing The third is the adult Cluster B case. On TikTok, they proudly recount their autism diagnosis as if they were Ivy-league diplomas. To the trained eye, what’s on display is emotional immaturity, narcissistic attention-seeking (“I am the best at being oppressed because I’m special”) and interpersonal manipulation. There’s a certain sadistic pleasure in making others uncomfortable by refusing to conform socially. …the diagnosis confirms their righteousness: They’re told they’re wired differently, that their discomfort is insight, and their perspective a rare gift to be bestowed on society. And thus, maturation is stalled. …What these patients call stimming, is often a form of self-soothing taught in therapy, where repetitive motion and sensory grounding techniques are used to manage emotional dysregulation. But there’s a critical difference. In autism, it’s a symptom of underlying neurological dysfunction; the other is a practiced coping mechanism. They may look the same on the surface, but they emerge from entirely different clinical realities.

This whole section reads like a reckless smear job, conflating autistic TikTok creators with Cluster B narcissists, an absurd and harmful comparison. Sure, some social media advocates get on my nerves, but that doesn’t delegitimize their diagnosis or the broader autistic community. The author’s claim that autistic stimming is “neurological dysfunction” while dismissing therapy-taught coping as somehow less real is reductive and stigmatizing. Stimming isn’t a broken behavior; it’s a vital way many autistic people regulate sensory input, express joy, and make sense of the world (except of course, when the stim is self-harming).

She goes on about how when these autistics are pressed about their own realities, they tell us that the reason they didn’t get a diagnosis is because they were masking. She thinks masking is an excuse that has little research that supports it because it comes from self-reporting 30+ year-olds who were diagnosed around that time and “already invested in the diagnosis.”

OH. MY. LAWD. Someone tell me to stop right now. I need someone to tell me to stop right now, cause what is the following:

Most people would consider “masking” no different from the politeness I educate my three small children to show. An ability to put aside their immediate whims to function in a society one day. It’s not evidence of hidden pathology. It’s socialisation.

Yeah, sure, masking is just like teaching kids to be polite, because pretending to be someone else for hours every day while silently screaming inside is exactly the same as saying “please” and “thank you.” Right. Let’s totally ignore the anxiety, exhaustion, and identity erasure that come with masking and just call it “putting aside whims.” Thanks for minimizing autistic experiences with such stellar insight. Bangin’ job. Get this woman an award for doing the most with the least.

The dismissal of masking as a mere “politeness” taught to children is ridiculous. I’m Black, and I code-switch constantly to survive in a society not built for my body or culture. And I also mask. Masking isn’t code-switching, which is a mistake way too many autistics make, mostly white ones. I’m trying to fit in a bit when I mask, I am trying to survive whiteness when I code-switch. And if you want me to take a deeper dive into the two, I will do that on another post, not this one. Masking and code-switching is exhausting, identity-erasing, and necessary for survival. As a parent, I have to teach my children to mask and code-switch because the world is not safe enough for them to be fully themselves. This isn’t about whimsy or politeness; it’s about navigating systemic ableism and racism daily. To reduce masking to “putting aside whims” is a brutal erasure of the pain and resilience that come with it.

“ The Ideological Rebrand of Autism”

The author describes a transformation of autism that has moved from “dysfunction to difference.” And she blames the Neurodiversity Movement. She spends a tiny bit of email real estate misrepresenting Judy Singer and the term neurodiversity. It was never meant to claim that autism was no longer a developmental disorder, it was to reframe autism (and other neurological differences) as natural variations of the human brain, not simply as “disorders” to be cured or pathologized. This doesn’t mean denying autism is a developmental difference or that it has challenges, it means challenging the pathology-only narrative and emphasizing acceptance and valuing differences.

Autism is still classified as a neurodevelopmental disorder in clinical and diagnostic manuals (DSM-5, ICD-11). That classification isn’t negated by the neurodiversity movement. Neurodiversity offers a different lens, focusing on rights, acceptance, and social model of disability (which, imo, has it’s own set of problems, post for another day, perhaps?), not erasing medical or clinical realities.

It’s true neuroscience hasn’t pinned down a clear “neurotypical” brain signature, and autistic brains are incredibly diverse. But that doesn’t invalidate the concept of neurodivergence, or the meaningful differences in neurological development and processing. Neuroscience is messy; human brains exist on a spectrum, but that spectrum doesn’t erase the functional differences many autistic people experience.

My son has been called many things in his short 18 years. I reject anything that doesn’t see him as a whole, complex, human being. You will not call him “low functioning,” and you will not refer to him as dysfunctional. The author has no issue with leaning into these prescriptive identifiers. Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition, yes, but it is also a disability that requires support and understanding. I don’t care for “difference” as a euphemism gloss over the very real struggles many face, especially those with more significant support needs.

The author claims that there is no clear “neurotypical brain” or bimodal distribution of autistic versus non-autistic brains are true to an extent, human neurology is complex and variable, but this does not negate the validity of neurodivergence or the distinct neurological realities many autistic people live with. Using this as a strawman to dismiss the entire neurodiversity framework ignores lived experience and the social justice imperative behind it.

The article gives far too much credit to activist groups like ASAN, suggesting they somehow “leave real autists behind,” when in reality it is society as a whole that consistently fails my son and others with high support needs. Autism is not a personality quirk or a badge of “superpower”, it’s a spectrum that includes both my nonspeaking, sensory-driven son and his (sometimes) verbal, “quirky” brother. Neither is “more real” than the other.

The critique of “low-functioning” language is important, labels that imply hierarchy hurt autistic people and families by dismissing their dignity and worth. Functioning is not a linear scale; it’s multidimensional, fluid, and context-dependent. All autistic people deserve respect and access to the supports that enable them to thrive.

Regarding the “double empathy problem,” she dismisses it as a burden-shifting excuse, and this ignores the critical insight that communication between autistic and non-autistic people is a two-way street. Inclusion requires mutual adaptation, not forcing autistic people alone to conform to neurotypical norms.

Finally, the demand for rigid diagnostic categories and fixed “functioning” hierarchies ignores the inherent diversity of autism. Dr. Baron-Cohen’s statement that “autism always looks different” reflects decades of research and clinical experience. It wasn’t deflection as the author claims. Families deserve clarity and support, but that clarity must honor autism’s complexity, not erase it in favor of narrow, ideological frameworks. Moving beyond simplistic “functioning” labels is essential to personalized care and true inclusion.

In the classical model, when autism was widely accepted as a developmental disorder, treatment was structured, measurable, and goal oriented. It aimed at improving functionality: language acquisition, daily living skills, social adaptation.

This portrayal of autism treatment as a bygone era misrepresents the current reality. Autism remains a neurodevelopmental disorder with many families relying on structured, goal-oriented therapies like ABA, speech, OT, and special education that focus on skill-building, independence, and measurable progress. While ABA has its controversies, it is far from obsolete or universally rejected. The author seems to conflate ongoing social acceptance and visibility of autistic individuals with the abandonment of clinical models, an inaccurate and reductive view.

Moreover, within the article, therapies like Floor Time, DIR, and child-led approaches are unfairly dismissed as unstructured and ineffective. These modalities emphasize relational and emotional development, using metrics of progress that may not align with traditional behaviorist measures but are crucial for many children’s growth and well-being. Encouraging children to “unmask” or stim freely is framed as neglectful, yet for many autistic people, authentic self-expression and sensory regulation are essential for mental health and learning, not signs of undisciplined behavior.

Sensory integration tools and “sensory rooms” are vital supports for managing overwhelming stimuli, enabling children to engage more fully with their environment. The suggestion that such approaches abandon “the most impaired” ignores the fact that families often blend multiple interventions to meet their child’s unique needs. The emotional labor parents invest in co-regulation and advocacy is real and meaningful, not an “oblivion” of neglect. This section reduces complex, evolving therapies to a narrow behaviorist lens, missing the nuanced realities of autism treatment and the value of neurodiversity-affirming care.

“The Hidden Casualties of Inclusivity”

Why not close out this piece with just as much WTF as it started with? Consistency, kids!

Autists themselves are not the only ones harmed by the consequences of the obsession with inclusivity. In schools, Children with severe behavioural challenges are now placed full-time in mainstream classrooms. Paraprofessionals with minimal training act as substitutes for specialized care.

Obsession with inclusivity”? Seriously? Inclusion isn’t some fad or weakness, it’s about basic human rights: ensuring autistic and disabled kids aren’t automatically shoved out of classrooms or society because they don’t ‘conform.’

If inclusion “fails,” it’s not because having diverse kids in classrooms is the problem, it’s because schools are chronically underfunded, staffed with untrained people, and expected to do miracles with zero support. Guess what? When you cram kids with complex needs into mainstream classes without resources, everyone suffers; kids with disabilities, their neurotypical peers, and exhausted teachers alike.

Most schools don’t want to or pretend to keep kids with severe behavioral challenges full-time in mainstream classrooms, they shuffle them back to segregated settings or keep calling parents to pick them up. The system is broken, not the concept of inclusion.

Blaming inclusion for stagnant special education funding and teacher burnout is a cowardly dodge that ignores decades of disinvestment in disability services. It’s easier to villainize autistic kids than demand real money and real training.

And painting neurotypical kids as innocent victims enduring “bodily harm” by autistic peers? That’s not honest. It’s a lazy, ableist trope that dehumanizes disabled kids and stokes fear rather than understanding.

The author’s careless lumping together of autistic kids, “Cluster B patients,” and “undisciplined children” is not just ignorant…it’s dangerous. It stokes stigma, dismisses real struggles, and makes the case for exclusion and lower expectations.

If you want to protect all kids, start by demanding real investment in schools, trained staff, and individualized supports, not by trashing inclusion and scapegoating disabled students. That’s the real cruelty.

Nah, cause who are you, really? Author Context Matters

I could have saved myself some time and read this author’s “about” section and then this whole thing they wrote would have made sense. Once you know her self-presentation and ideological framing, you will have understood the tone and structure of this article. It all clicks into place.

It’s worth noting that the author isn’t writing from a neutral clinical perspective. She frames herself as a “fully qualified medical doctor trained in psychiatry and cognitive behavioral psychotherapy,” an oddly defensive credential drop, and emphasizes that she is “one of the few openly conservative voices in psychology.” Her self-presentation hinges on the narrative of leaving behind a “modern career woman” identity for that of a conservative stay-at-home mom, which she considers a source of “unique perspective” on social and psychological issues.

She explicitly states her mission is to “shed light on the clash between liberal narratives and conservative values within psychology.” The framing here is telling: progressives are described as pushing “narratives,” while she positions herself as the bringer of truth, values, and moral clarity. She also invokes her Norwegian background as if it provides a vantage point on how “liberalism hurts those with psychiatric disorders.”

While the author writes extensively about U.S. autism policy, education, and inclusion, she approaches these topics as a Norwegian psychiatrist with a self-described conservative lens. That’s not inherently disqualifying, but it matters when critiquing systems she may not navigate in her daily life especially the racialized realities of American education.

In the U.S., access to diagnosis, quality of services, and discipline rates are deeply tied to race and class. Black autistic students are disproportionately underdiagnosed in early childhood, overdisciplined in school, and less likely to receive adequate accommodations. These disparities shape not only how inclusion works in practice but how families experience it on the ground.

The author’s framing pushes these realities into an ideological debate about “liberal narratives” versus “conservative values,” sidestepping the fact that the real barriers in the U.S. are chronic underfunding, systemic bias, and inequitable access…not “too much inclusivity.” Without firsthand experience navigating these intersecting challenges, especially as a marginalized American parent or student, her analysis risks being not only incomplete but misleading.

This ideological stance is not incidental, it’s the lens through which she approaches topics like autism, inclusion, and therapy. Her article doesn’t simply analyze the challenges of neurodiversity in education; it uses them as ammunition in a broader culture-war argument. That’s why she collapses complex, distinct groups, autistic children, “Cluster B patients,” and “undisciplined” kids, into one homogenized “problem,” and why she paints inclusive education, sensory accommodations, and neurodiversity-affirming practices as indulgent fads rather than evidence-based approaches.

Understanding this background helps explain the article’s contemptuous tone toward parents, especially mothers, who advocate for their children’s needs. It’s not just about the therapies or educational models she critiques; it’s about rejecting what she perceives as a “liberal” cultural shift toward acceptance, inclusion, and respect for diverse bodies and minds.

Who am I tho?

I ain’t a conservative psychiatrist from Norway, that’s for sure.

I am a Black Autistic American who has lived the realities this author is so eager to theorize about. I’ve navigated U.S. schools, workplaces, and healthcare systems that often misunderstand or underserve autistic and disabled people. I’ve seen firsthand how “inclusion” is weaponized as a talking point by people who’ve never had to fight for it, and how stigma hides behind “concern.” My perspective isn’t built on detached observation, it’s shaped by lived experience in a country whose systems are complicated, underfunded, and often hostile to those most in need. That experience gives me a different understanding of the stakes, and a different lens for evaluating claims like hers.

I am not a doctor. I have one year of a psychology doctorate under my belt and a master’s degree in developmental psychology. I ain’t even trying to finish that doctorate though. I like my AAE (African American English) too much, and I am busy. But I know the academic side well enough to follow the research, but my real expertise comes from lived experience, navigating life in the U.S. as a Black American and seeing, firsthand, how our systems treat autistic and disabled people. I’ve been in the classrooms, the meetings, and the waiting rooms. I’ve seen how policies and attitudes translate into real life, and how words like “inclusion” or “discipline” can be weaponized depending on who’s speaking. That dual lens, both academic and lived, and the dual lens of being Black and Autistic, is what I’m bringing to my critique of this piece.

And if you wanna go even deeper than that:

I got two kids, both diagnosed with autism. I was diagnosed before years before I had kids. I spent time in ABA therapy. My boys are 18 and 16. I have a child with high support needs, and one with moderate support needs. I have such a wide presentation of autism living within my own household that we navigate so much individually and as a family unit.

