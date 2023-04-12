I should be sleeping. It’s 4am here. But my son isn’t sleeping, therefore we aren’t sleeping. I’ll catch some Zzzz in the daytime.

Hopefully.

But while I am here might as well share the good news: got my first starred review for “A Day with No Words” from the American Library Association and it will be mentioned in May’s Booklist.

I can only share a small piece of the review:

“The story is written from the boy's first-person perspective, however—aclever choice in that it gives readers a direct look into his mind and reinforces the book's crucialstatement that nonverbal people have as many words and as much intelligence as anyone else.Cosgrove's art, throughout, does an amazing job of transporting readers into his perspective,employing various color tones, metaphoric imagery, and "camera" angles to reflect the deep expressiveness contained in every page [...] through this book,neurotypicals' eyes will be opened, and everyone in Autistic Families will feel seen—and heard.“

The entire review is BEAUTIFUL. I wasn’t expecting this at all.

A starred review means that the title is recognized as one of the best in its genres. This list is something so many libraries rely on when they make decisions about what books to order and carry.

And to have this acknowledgment from such a respected and trusted organization goes a long way for me as a writer.

If you have not yet preordered, you can do so here: adaywithnowords.com