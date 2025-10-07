I’ve spent enough time debating language in the autism community to know that it can swallow you whole. Conversations about “person-first” versus “identity-first” language tend to circle around the same points, but what’s often missing is the understanding that language is not just grammar: it’s survival, self-definition, and sometimes, protection.

My youngest would rather be known by name than diagnosis. That’s what I mean by person-first. For him, and often for me, it’s about being recognized as human before being sorted into a category. I, on the other hand, move between “person with autism” and “autistic person.” It depends on the day, my mood, the setting, and what the world feels like around me. My language shifts because my life does.

What people sometimes miss, especially within online disability spaces, especially among many autistic adults, is that choosing one form over another doesn’t automatically signal internalized ableism. I don’t see “having autism” as a betrayal of my neurodivergence, nor do I see “being autistic” as my only authentic expression. Both can be true, and both can serve different purposes at different times. I reserve the right to move in and out, around and about, whatever I damn well choose. Reducing this choice to right or wrong shows a lack of nuance, and frankly, a lack of curiosity about why people choose what they choose.

I am more than my autism. My Blackness shapes how my autism is seen, interpreted, and treated. When I move through the world, I’m not just autistic, I’m Black and autistic, and those identities collide in ways that most statistics, polls, or advocacy trends never fully account for. My Blackness informs why I sometimes need to be seen as more than autistic; it’s not about denial, but about survival in a world that often refuses to see both truths at once.

People often cite surveys or community “consensus” as if that settles everything. But not everyone gets a voice in those numbers. I wasn’t asked. Many people like me weren’t asked. The most vulnerable among us, weren’t asked. Those without privilege to access an online community, weren’t asked. So no, I don’t feel obligated to align myself with a majority preference that doesn’t reflect my lived reality. I choose how to name myself: deliberately, thoughtfully, and sometimes differently depending on what I need.

Sometimes, I recognize ableist thoughts I’ve internalized. But I don’t live there. I live in awareness. I live in the space between language and identity, where words are tools, not cages.

Sometimes, my choice to say person with autism isn’t about survival, or systemic bias, or intersectional analysis. Sometimes, it’s just because I want to. Because that’s how I feel in that moment. Because I can.

Not every decision has to be a manifesto. Not every word I use needs to be traced back to a system that hurt me. Sometimes, I choose language simply because it fits the day, the tone, the space I’m in, or because I’m tired of explaining myself. That doesn’t mean I’m trapped in internalized ableism. It means I’m human.

I am always autistic. That doesn’t disappear. But I am also a wife, a mother, a writer, a friend, a daughter, a person with dreams that stretch beyond advocacy. I can hold all of that at once. I do hold all of that at once. When I choose to lead with my name, or my motherhood, or my marriage, I’m not rejecting my autism. I’m embracing the wholeness of who I am. I’m refusing to let a single word define the totality of my existence.

Humans contain multitudes. We are layered, shifting, complex. I can center my autistic identity one moment, and my humanity the next, and neither cancels the other out. It’s all me, every version, every intersection, every pause between the labels. And maybe that’s what I want people to understand most: that we deserve the freedom to be complex without being accused of disloyalty to any one part of ourselves.

To me, that’s being alive.

And because someone will always do this and ask, “Well, does that mean we should just allow people to call themselves Aspies or use Asperger’s, even with its racist history?”

My answer is this: you cannot control how someone holds themselves. If we give any one group the power to decide how everyone must identify, that same power can be turned on us later. It’s a slippery slope, and it leads straight back to the kind of policing we claim to be fighting against.

That doesn’t mean history doesn’t matter, it absolutely does. You can educate, share context, explain why certain words carry harm. You can hope your words reach someone. But you cannot decide for them.

What you can decide is how you will engage. You can step back. You can set boundaries. You can call someone by their name if that’s what feels right. You can choose peace without needing to control another person’s self-understanding.

Autonomy has to go both ways, or it isn’t autonomy at all.

If I want the freedom to call myself a person with autism without being accused of self-hate, then I have to extend that same freedom to others, even when I don’t like their choices. That doesn’t mean silence in the face of harm. It means discernment: knowing when to speak, and when to release.

Because at the end of the day, language is a mirror. It reflects who we are, where we’ve been, and what we value, but it’s never static, and it’s never one-size-fits-all.

But let me say this though: I haven’t come across one person who has brought up Asperger’s as a response to my use of person-first language for myself who wasn’t coming from a genuine desire to unpack the history or hold space for complexity. It is brought up as a rhetorical trap. This “gotcha” moment used to corner me and force a binary: either you agree with me, or you are defending something indefensible.

And that always misses the point of what I am saying: choice and self-identification aren’t about denying harm, it’s about preserving agency.

You can understand the history of Hans Asperger, reject his legacy, and still insist that people get to choose what language feels right for them. I did just that. I stopped using the diagnosis that I was given (Asperger’s…that’s how long ago I was diagnosed) when I read more about the history. I made choice before autism was folded into one diagnosis within the DSM. This is the coexistence of awareness and autonomy.

I don’t believe that awareness should cancel autonomy. It doesn’t have to.

If the goal is education, start from empathy, not enforcement. Because when you use history as a weapon instead of a lesson, you stop listening to the people who live inside these identities every day.

I will be who I choose to be. Not who a poll tells me to be, not who a movement insists I must be to count as “authentic.” Language is mine to wield, not theirs to regulate.

Community, at its best, should be a place of shared understanding, not uniformity. It should hold space for people to come as they are, even when that means choosing different language, different ways of identifying, or different ways of existing. But too often, the push for “unity” in advocacy turns into pressure for conformity.

When people correct or police the words I use for myself, it doesn’t feel like care; it feels like erasure. It suggests that my self-awareness is less valid than someone else’s comfort. It ignores the reality that we are shaped not only by our neurotype but by our race, class, gender, history, and the specific ways we’ve been treated in the world. To ask everyone to speak about themselves in one sanctioned way is to deny that complexity.

Honestly, identity language isn’t about rules, it’s about relationship. The words we choose reflect our relationship to ourselves, our bodies, our histories, and our hopes. And those relationships evolve. Sometimes I need to lean into my autistic identity with full force, to affirm that I am part of something larger, powerful, and beautifully different. Other times, I need to step outside of it, to remind myself and others that my humanity is not conditional on any label.

I’ve learned to let that flexibility be a form of freedom.

Respect, to me, means understanding that someone else’s choice of language doesn’t threaten your own. It means listening without assuming and allowing others to narrate their own experience, even when their story doesn’t fit the script.

So no, I won’t be governed by majority preference or online consensus. I won’t let someone else’s definition of pride or correctness dictate the words that feel most true to me in any given moment. My identity isn’t a checkbox; it’s a living thing.

What I will not do is choose to decide which form of language wins. My work is rooted in building a world where each of us can speak our truth without fear of being corrected, diminished, or disbelieved.

That, to me, is what liberation sounds like.