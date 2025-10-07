Fidgets and Fries

Fidgets and Fries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah E. Carter, PhD's avatar
Sarah E. Carter, PhD
3h

“Not every decision has to be a manifesto. Not every word I use needs to be traced back to a system that hurt me. Sometimes, I choose language simply because it fits the day, the tone, the space I’m in, or because I’m tired of explaining myself. That doesn’t mean I’m trapped in internalized ableism. It means I’m human.”

These are powerful words and ideas our increasingly polarized world needs, not only in autistic spaces, but in other spaces as well.

Thank you for sharing 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
3h

I see the why you use the language (identity/person) as shifting between them for you. I respect your perspective. It makes so much sense.

For my own daughter I always chose person first, simply because it was so easy to look at her and label her by diagnosis. I wanted people to see the person behind her appearance--that was what made sense for us.

I am comfortable with everyone deciding what is right for them, without decreeing it most be so for anyone else.

I appreciate your clear explanation for what is right for you and your support for what is right for your sons.💖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Hammond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture