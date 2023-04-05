I feel like I have been promoting this book for longer than my beloved elephants are pregnant for. It is has been so long. And I did feel that because I have been doing it for so long that I hit my groove with balancing other content with book promotion. But nope. The press train has picked up speed, the book reviews are ramping up, the op-ed requests are coming in, and so much more.

Because of this, I am going to shift gears both here and Patreon (if you are subscribers there as well). I am not abandoning posting here, I am switching the content to book things, but more than I would share elsewhere. Just for this last month. I am in the home stretch. Crunch time.

But wow is it ever so demanding? Book World can take so much out of you.

I will cross-post a lot on here and Patreon. Free posts I share there, I will make public here. Any posts I share that are not public on Patreon, will be for paid subscribers on Substack. I am in a perpetual state of unease, anxiety, frustration, excitement, joy, and so much more over this book. I write more when I feel all these things, so I still needed a place to park those thoughts, I just don't have much room for anything else.

Okay, so that is what is going on in my neck of the woods.

Also, my book launch is with BookPeople in Austin on May 9th. I have some people flying in, including my Manager Anna. I am thinking about asking if she can record some footage when she is down here for the launch that we would show/share exclusively for folks who are subscribers on Patreon, Substack, and members of my Street Team on Facebook. It is going to feel like y'all are right there with us.

Okay. That is it for right now. Talk soon!