Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published sometimes it's hard to wake up. everything feels heavy legs. arms. hands. mind. so much on the head leaks into the heart, feels like lead. breathing is a chore, labored, heavy inhales. hold them in ’cause I don’t know when I will get another breath. i could savor the air if it didn’t taste so stale, so old, so recycled yesterday’s trauma on top of today’s pain, stacked, folded onto each other. a messy concoction of anxiety swirled with knowing: today you will smile but will you mean it? inside, your body is screaming for something relief. help. aid. and you don’t want to ignore the call because what if it is something but what if it is nothing and your head fooled your body, or did the body trick your brain, covering you in a blanket of lies that feel like heavy, sticky, stale air you choke on every morning. pushing you into the bed with force, daring you to try to break through. waking up is so hard to do.

Reflection on the Pairing

I wanted to write a poem today. And it could have been about anything. And honestly, it didn’t even need to be a poem. It could have been just words on a page I needed to set free from my head. There’s too much up there and I need to release.

But for some reason, I needed inspiration. I don’t know why, I just felt that I needed a place to start.

I took this picture the other day of my son.

There was so much that went on behind this photo.

I wasn’t happy with him at the time. We had just dropped his father off at work, after my son had an appointment. His dad was sitting in the front seat and once his dad left the car, and we hit about 50 mph on the drive home…Aidan decided that he would wiggle out of the seatbelt and plop onto the floor of the backseat.

I was pissed. I didn’t want my child to distract me while hitting high speeds on the road. And he wasn’t thinking about that. He just wanted to be closer to his mama. Something I knew but still found myself incredibly upset. This is dangerous behavior. No matter the intention, he could be hurt.

I would pull over five times on what was supposed to be a 20-minute drive home to put him back into his seat and strap him back in. Some are going to suggest this, but he does have the seatbelt clip and button cover that make it difficult (but not impossible) for someone to get out of. He was just very determined that day. This is why he would “wiggle” himself out of the belt.

Once I thought I had him in the seat for good. I was well on my way. I turned on the radio and I was rapping along to The Clipse in my head, and we stopped at a red light. I wasn’t paying attention, lost in my own little concert, waiting on a green light and I look to my right, Aidan had climbed into the front seat now.

He sits there, blanket and all. Toy rainmaker just shaking in his right hand, tapping it against the window. And I don’t know what it was, but I just didn’t have it in me to be upset. I think I was worn out. There was no fight in me. And perhaps, I leaned into the reason why he needed to be closer to me at that time. We had just spent two hours in an assessment where he was moving from room to room, visiting with other autistic adults and we were to keep a good distance from him while he did it. In the same room, but not with him. This isn’t something he has had to do in such a long time. Years.

He was anxious.

Scared even.

And I don’t often see fear on my gorgeous boy.

So, what he did was dangerous as hell. And it pissed me off the first several times he got out of his seat, but I just didn’t have the energy to hold anger anymore. I pulled over, walked to the other side of the car, and I snapped him in the front seat. Ain’t no use in fighting the kid anymore over this.

I didn’t hear no word of protest from him after that. No sounds. No trying to get out of the seatbelt. I did have to keep putting his foot on the ground and off the dashboard, but other than that, we had a smooth ride home.

There was a moment when I was sitting in the parking lot right before I put his seatbelt on that I just closed my eyes and leaned on the back of the headrest. I didn’t have any thoughts. I just breathed. Heavy and hard. Deep inhales. Larger exhales. And then I looked over to my son, wrapped in his blanket, and I snapped the picture.

I don’t know why I took it. I just did. You can’t even see his face. And that is kinda normal these days. It is rare to even see his face. He is always covered in a pile of blankets.

This was the image I decided to use for these words today. For this poem. This push of random words I just needed to get out.

And what was born was something that contradicted the actual image. Perhaps not the chaotic mess that went on behind the image, but the image itself? Nah, the words don’t fit.

But yet, it fits.

A beautiful, peaceful image beside a dark, heavy poem is not contradiction—it is truth.

It shows the world what so many miss: that serenity can sit on top of struggle, that quiet does not erase chaos, and that outward peace is never the full story. The picture is a moment of stillness, a son wrapped in softness, a body at rest. The poem is the weight that lingers beneath, labored breath, invisible work, the heaviness of mind and body.

Together, they remind me that beauty and pain coexist. That I can hold joy in one hand and despair in the other. That a photograph can be an invitation to see what looks whole, while the poem insists on what remains unseen.

The pairing also resists the world’s hunger for tidy narratives. People want disability, family, love, and survival to be simple, beautiful image equals beautiful life. But life is layered. Sometimes my child is at peace while I am drowning. Sometimes we both carry things you cannot see. Sometimes the truth is not either/or, but both/and.

And maybe that’s the point: the photo and the poem do not explain each other. They sit in tension, asking the reader to live in that gap, to recognize that peace and pain are not opposites, but neighbors.

Happy Saturday, friends. And for my American readers, enjoy the long weekend.