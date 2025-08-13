Alright, friends, quick share today cause I am in the thick of this preorder campaign.

This November, my picture book A Day with No Words will be rereleased with a new audiobook edition — and I want to celebrate it with you.

I’m opening my schedule for a limited number of author visits, library talks, and speaking engagements between now and early 2026 — both in person and virtual.

Your booking directly supports my preorder campaign and helps fund my travel for an independently organized book tour. This is one of the most impactful ways to partner with me during this launch season.

I speak on topics like autism advocacy, inclusion in education, parenting, and diverse representation in children’s literature — and of course, I love reading the book with students and taking their questions.

If you’d like to learn more or book a date, you can:

visit tiffanyhammond.com

Let’s make some magic happen.



— Tiffany