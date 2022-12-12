This is part of my free newsletter. If you find that you like what you read here, please consider supporting me financially here ($5/month). You’ll have access to not only this free weekly newsletter but other postings (such as more newsletters, a weekly video, and advice on parenting, marriage, Autism, and more).

I never thought it would even be possible for me to get close to being a bestseller. I have been reading about how many Bestseller’s Lists aren’t even based on actual sales but is rather a popularity contest and who you know…and you better hope you know someone with some pull on these lists.

But I don’t know, still feels like something to aim for. Shoot for the stars and if you miss, you’ll still land on the moon.

This is what I am doing, shooting for the stars.

I only know the sales numbers for Amazon. And they are remarkably good. But I know I made some sales on other sites, like Barnes & Noble, Target, Bookshop, The Depository, and more. I know that many are purchasing through their independent booksellers.

However, I do not know those numbers.

It’s the not knowing that is doing me in. I don’t really check my status on Amazon anymore, I know it’s dropped dramatically. Especially given that many other retailers have started carrying my book, but I do wonder if I have tapped out on my audience with purchasing it? Like did I reach my peak because my audience went so hard at the very beginning of my book being available?

I don’t think that’s true, but the thought still creeps in.

I am a little known person in the book world. And honestly, if you look at the whole of social justice advocacy, I am not so big as so many others. My publisher is awesome and I think they will start getting into the nitty gritty of advertising and press in the new year.

But honestly, much of the work will fall to me. And I am running out of ideas to promote a book that is about 148 days away from being released.

Y’all, I really don’t know what I am doing with this book. I know it is important. I feel that in my bones. I feel it will help so many people. I could have written my adult book but this one had to come first. It had to.

I just have to find a way to get out of my head. I sold more books than I thought I would. I only thought I would sell to family and a few followers. Like seriously. And I never thought I would sell as many as I have being so far out from it’s release date.

I have a big ask from you all. I released the ARC here for you all to read. I am going to provide it again.

If you are able, can you share the preorder link with your friends, family, and audience? Can you also, if you have the spoons, leave a review on Goodreads, Barnes & Noble, and whoever else is allowing reviews at this time? If you would love to bless me with a review we can share as a press blurb, I would be so honored.

Again, the ask:

Read the ARC (advance reader copy). Share preorder link with your audience. Leave a review. Write a review to use in press release.

That’s it.

Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for your support. Thank you for everything.

If you have some gentle words that can help me still my mind over this, I would love them. I NEED them actually.









I don’t actually need to make a Bestsellers List. I just want my book in the hands of as many people as possible.

