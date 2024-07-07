This has been one hell of a year. The highs have been incredible, but the lows have threatened to take me out. I am going to keep this Sunday’s post pretty short. Most of you probably know what I have been keeping to myself, family, and a few close friends…

I am suing my publisher, Row House Publishing for royalties and my IP (my book rights). This was a decision that was a long time in the making. The suit is public knowledge, so I am well within my right to not only discuss it but share the entire complaint (23 pages) should I choose to do so. You can also look it up, however it is behind a paywall. Even on the official New Jersey court site, it will be behind a paywall.

I talk about it on my social media pages. And that wasn’t an easy thing to do. I have no desire to repeat those things here, but I will link some of the posts below. I feel both lighter and heavier now that it is out there. I don’t have to hold it in anymore. But I don’t like how unpredictable and volatile the response to my wanting what is owed to me per my contract can go. It’s already started to show signs of fuckery.

This situation is what has been keeping me distracted from creating in spaces outside of social media in a way that I have dreamed about doing. I kept saying I would show up more here, do these things, and then dealing with RH would depress me. I am hoping that this being public and out there will help me on a path to healing.

And I hope to one day be free of them.

That’s it. That’s the post.

Thank you for being here.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/wBdwV2HkBrvgY2vq/

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/TGjPPpQ4tVxYur8i/

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/uJig2qnv7MqgF7Qb/