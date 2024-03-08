Hello, friends.

As you know, our tour stops, school visits, workshops, etc. are self-funded. I pay my way there, but I do so through making sure I have some consulting, speaking, and professional trainings in the area. The pay I get from that work helps me to fund other parts of the trip in which organizations, schools, libraries, etc. cannot pay. Or cannot pay a large enough sum that would allow travel to their area.

Some schools and libraries can pay. This also helps. But sometimes they rely on funding that can be pulled or cut at any moment. This has been the dilemma with several of the locations we have had on our east coast trip.

It is still a full trip, we added a few more stops to help with those losses. I have added another library and will add some bookstores as well, but those will largely not be paid and I would love to still do them because it’s important to me to be in community with as many as I can be.

Y’all absolutely know I hate asking for help. I cried a lot before making the decision to write this post. I am asking for donations to help us make it to the east coast. This will help us to add those free locations and maybe even pick up with some folks who couldn’t do it at all because of pulled funding.

If you would like to donate, please know that we are very appreciative. Jojo made some really awesome postcards that we would like to send to those who donate as a thank you.

I am thankful for each and every opportunity I have had to spread my message and advocacy with the world. And I am thankful for this amazing community.

We will be holding the fundraiser from now until mid-April or so. We will mail the postcards around then.

To donate, my pay links are below.

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/fidgetsandfries