To preorder a copy of A Day with No Words: adaywithnowords.com

My son is 18 years young and Nonspeaking. Communication has always been something that is a priority for us, and for him, but we just haven’t found a way to help him land on the best modality for him. My husband’s job has had us living in all parts of this ridiculous state I know and oddly, kinda love (I’m sure it’s because it is all I know), and this means starting over. Finding a place to live, registering the kids for school, locating the grocery stores, parks, and museums…

And always, more speech assessments.

The Loneliness of Being the Only One

The interesting thing about raising a child who is autistic and nonspeaking is that no matter where we moved, he appeared to be the only one.

And I know that couldn’t have been true. But in every school district, every classroom, every park, every Special Olympics practice…he was the only one.

He was alone.

And when he is alone, we are alone. There’s nothing he goes through that we don’t feel on some level as his family.

The Speech Therapy Fight

I fought.

With school districts over placement.

With teachers over accommodations.

With administrators over his IEP.

It was one long battle.

But for all the trouble school gave us, they were the only place that offered him speech therapy. Outside services? Nonexistent. Even in areas full of speech centers.

The reason?

“His behaviors are beyond our skillset.”

“We don’t know how to use his app.”

Assessment after assessment, center after center, they pushed us out.

It doesn’t matter if you have insurance.

It doesn’t matter if you can pay copays.

It doesn’t matter if you have transportation or live in an area with options.

If they decide your child isn’t capable, they can deny him services. And that is exactly what they did.

Until I couldn’t take it anymore. Something in me broke.

Do you know what it is like to be told, over and over again, that your son cannot be helped—by the very field that claims to support him?

With every denial, I felt myself cracking. My arms could only carry so much. And when there was nothing left to hold him, I let go of speech therapy for good.

Trusting my Gut

Listen, I am not a speech therapist. I didn’t go to school for this. I don’t have fancy letters behind my name. I am just a mama, fed up with the systems and the faux care, trying to figure out how to help my son communicate.

Something I am still working on to this day.

Let me give you a kinda quick-ish rundown of my son’s communication journey:

He has held roughly four words in his lifetime, he spoke them “late” (around 30 months or so), didn’t say them much, and stopped speaking those words around the age of three.

My son had been in Speech Therapy between the ages of 3 and 13. He has been through dozens and dozens of speech evaluations. All of which have leveraged speech and did not believe in his ability to understand and comprehend language.

They did not believe he was ready for AAC. I believed they were wrong, but I also gave a lot of weight to the titles they held. My experience with Nonspeakers up until having my son, was nonexistent. In other words, I didn’t know what I was doing with my son and felt like they did. Even if I felt that what they were doing was wrong.

Trusting my gut instinct did not come into play until later on.

Aidan was introduced to Proloquo2go around the age of four. Briefly. It was determined he did not understand the app nor did he have any interest in pushing the buttons on the iPad. So they quickly abandoned the idea of high-tech AAC and opted for lower tech options but those that limited choice and farked with autonomy, like PECS (picture exchange communication system).

PECS was the standard for children like my Aidan back then, probably still is, I wouldn’t know. It’s a few picture cards, no more than three for Aidan, and he was to choose from that set of cards. But it never really felt like his choice. It was always something chosen for him, those two or three cards. And then they would repeat it over and over and over again with those same three cards.

It was painful to watch.

I made him a binder full of Boardmaker cards (the program that the PECS were made from). I cut the images, laminated them, Velcro’d them to that binder. He had tons of images that he could flip through.

The STs thought it was too much for him. They got upset because I would use that binder with him instead of working with the two or three cards they showed me.

I didn’t care. I might not have known what I was doing but even I could tell he was bored and frustrated with what they were doing in therapy.

I showed them that he could understand and do multi-choice selections. If he was thirsty, he wouldn’t just give me a cup, he wouldn’t only choose “cup” picture cards, he would flip through the book to the page with the dishes, choose “cup,” then go to the “drink” page, choose a drink, then go find “ice” and “straw.”

And still, they felt he was not ready for a more open communication book or high tech AAC like the Dynanox or iPad with a robust communication app like Proloquo2Go.

Enter the iPad

My frustration grew alongside his. I heard about and applied for this program through Autism Speaks that gave out free iPads. They only gave out 25 each year, and somehow, we won one. And this iPad was what really started my journey with learning how to teach him AAC.

In the beginning, I was only working with him minimally on it because I was still listening to therapists. It wasn’t until I went through about a dozen evaluations over the course of six weeks, being told repeatedly that my son wasn’t capable or too “severe” to help, that I finally started to get more serious about helping him on my own.

I would help him to communicate.

Didn’t know what I was doing then. Still don’t know what I am doing now. But everything he knows with his iPad and app is because I helped him get to that point. And he trusted me enough to do so.

No Talk Days

My youngest son, Josiah, also has autism, but he speaks (sporadically…situationally), he is the one that is responsible for our No Talk Days (NTDs). I couldn’t even tell you what we were doing when he suggested that we “talk like Aidan talk” but I remember thinking, “why haven’t I thought to try this?” Some have referred to this as modeling, but we don’t, so there’s that. But I think it is because I think we also do a bit of prompting and drilling as well. However, during NTDs we usually do mostly modeling with a bit of prompting and reserve drilling for the days when we are doing targeted instruction.

Modeling (for the purposes of speech therapy or learning AAC) is when you demonstrate for your child the correct or target words or phrase that you want your child to learn and then eventually use themselves. For myself, this would me that I would point to or select words on the iPad to show how it can be used naturally in communication. The goal of modeling is exposure, repetition, and showing how language can work in real situations, you aren’t demanding an immediate response.

Modeling differs from prompting and drilling. Each serve a different purpose and think each are needed, regardless of what some people think. For us, all three help.

Modeling means you are showing your child how language can be used on their AAC device without expecting them to copy you right away. For example, if your child points to “cookie,” you might model by selecting “want + cookie” on the device and saying, “You want a cookie.” Modeling is about giving repeated, natural examples so the child sees how words fit together in real situations.

Prompting is when you encourage your child to take a turn using the AAC device themselves. This might look like pointing to a button and pausing so they can select it, or asking, “Do you want to tell me with your talker?” Prompts should be supportive, not pushy, and always give the child the chance to say “no” or respond in their own way.

Drilling is structured practice, where the same word or phrase is repeated many times. While drilling can help with specific goals (like practicing a sound), it is usually less natural than modeling or prompting. With AAC, drilling might mean asking your child to press the same button again and again. Because AAC is about real communication, drilling should be balanced with plenty of opportunities for modeling and prompting in everyday life.

So, here go this young spawn patty of mine, giving me a pretty good idea on how to connect with his brother. And that is what we did. We each had our own Apple device that we could download the app onto. I think it is key to have your own device and to not share a device with your AAC user. In the beginning we didn’t have more than one device but as soon as I could afford to get one, I did. It is not a good look to communicate with someone who needs the device at all times to take it back from them when you want to talk to them. That would be like someone taking your voice so that they could use it and then give it back to you when they are done.

We started slow at first. Only 30 minutes per day for about a month or so. At this time, we were still talking as we were using our devices. Eventually we moved to an hour a few days a week. We were still doing it at home. By the time I decided that we would try going outside, I also added that we would not talk at all. I didn’t think Aidan was ready for us to remove that part of modeling with him, but I wanted to try anyway. Most of the time we talk when modeling with him, we would still do that, but for this little bit of time, we would not. I was nervous about how it would go, this was a big change for us, and all at once. I was going into public, not talking, only using an iPad.

And it was damn hard.

I was tempted to use my voice to cuss a few folks out and I actually ended up doing so that very first day. That very first day is what birthed the park scene within A Day with No Words. I learned a lot this first day. I saw how difficult it was to scan the board and find what it was you wanted to say. I felt the frustration build within me when I got stuck or lost. And the stress built the longer the person I was conversing with had to stand there and wait for me to find an image. I thought about how hard this experience was for me, and that must mean it was incredibly difficult for my son. Me not using my voice for a short period of time caused me great unease and anxiety. It made me realize even more how reliant our world is on speech. I wanted to wrap my son in my arms and never let him go. This world is so harsh and hard to live within, and he goes out there every single day. Brave that one is. I wonder where he got it from.

That first day without speaking was eye-opening. It laid me flat on my ass with all I didn’t think about when it came to communication with my son. I thought a lot more about my surroundings and all the people around me. I looked more at their bodies, their hands, and I took in more of what the environment itself was doing to me. If I knew more about what went on around me, then maybe I could find a way make communicating with a tablet a bit more easy? I thought that if I knew a specific place was too hard to be in, then I could find the buttons that would reflect my unease a bit quicker or find the buttons that allowed me to communicate the most efficiently within those settings. I gave myself a little prep time to locate those buttons and how to navigate those situations a little better.

Preparation helped… a little. Cause once I was in the thick of it, I lost all my little “training.” That stuff went right out the window. I was overwhelmed and I got caught up on the tablet. This could be some of what my son experiences. As time went on the days got easier to manage but they weren’t easy days at all. Meaning, it was always going to be hard, but I found it bit easier to manage through some of the difficulty.

From Viral Post to Book

I won’t kill y’all with all the nitty gritty of these No Talk days, I’ll save some of it for future shares. But these days inspired a post I made on social media. I wanted to share all the things I learned with doing them with my son, out and about in the community. I thought sharing this was just like any other day on social media. A few hundred people would “like” it and it would get some comments and shares.

It took off.

My first “viral” post. I no longer have it up on social media, I have archived it, so if you are looking to find it, it’s gone. I might reshare it one of these days. But what made it so special to a lot of people is that they didn’t think to do it with their children either. Or with the community. I didn’t think I was doing anything special, I just wanted to find another way to connect with my son, and his brother provided a pretty good answer. So many comments. So many shares. So many likes.

And then came the editors and publishing houses.

I won’t go too deep into those experiences because there is more, I want to write about with them. But the editor is the one I want to focus on right now. She is the one who inquired about me writing a children’s book. She is the one who first let me know that there are publishers, editors, agents, etc. out there on social media reading our stuff, looking for the next book. She wanted me to write a children’s book. At first, I stared at the email like, “does she even know what I write about?” I carry heavy subject matter. I hold every intersection, and I push it into people’s faces daring them to hear my story, know my pain, and name it accordingly.

How does one look at my platform and go, “children’s book author.”

I couldn’t see it. I struggled to see it.

And then she shared a link to a post of mine, and told me, “write something about this.”

I opened the link and up popped my viral “No Talk Days” post.

I didn’t think of that being a story, but I sat down one day, and I wrote one out. It must have sucked royally because she started to write me back less and less. Until I didn’t hear from her anymore at all. I remember being so excited about that email. I told all my Facebook friends and my family, “there’s a Simon and Schuster editor that wants me to write a children’s book!!”

Perhaps, I should have known not to get that excited in Book World? But that’s the thing, I didn’t know better.

I gave up on trying to reach this editor. I was done going that route, but I wasn’t done with this story. It was stuck in my head and once something gets up there, I cannot pull it out. I won’t forget about it. It remains until I do something about it.

I was going to write this story. If I needed to self-publish it, I would. It needed to be purged from this head of mine. So, I set out to write this book and had no idea where I wanted to start. And my goofy behind said, “with the illustrator!” Ha. I didn’t even have a story yet, but I was looking for illustrators. And in looking for an illustrator on social media is what led me to the publishing house who first published A Day with No Words. I didn’t have a story then, no words on paper for it, but I sold the idea of it well. And that was enough.

It took me about five months to write the book. Four of those months, I sat staring at the computer screen. And it took me about two weeks to actually write the story when my editor told me that it was okay if I “overwrote the book, you could always trim it down.” I was so stuck on the 600-word count I was allowed that it kept me in place. Just stuck. Once I overcame that hurdle, it was smooth sailing. I finished that book. Kate crushed it with the art. It got put into the world. I was made a #1 NYT bestselling author. And boom! Here we are.

Yeah, here we are. Rereleasing the book that started it all for me. About days that made me closer to my son. Inspired by his brother who means so much to this family.

New publisher. New look. New feel. Same story. Same love. Same impact.

It is such an incredible thing to look back on the journey of this book. The highs, the lows, everything in between, but also noting the path it took to get here. I went from trying to connect with my son to a bestselling author of a genre I didn’t even want to do. And now, I cannot see myself giving up writing children’s books.

The Why

When I first wrote this story, I didn’t think I had a “why.” I was just following through on someone else’s idea of a post about our life.

But now I know.

Because I needed the world to see autism in this way.

Because I needed it to see autism in Black bodies.

Because I needed it to see nonspeaking autism.

Because I needed it to see that communication thrives outside of speech.

I didn’t want a “feel-good, let’s be friends with the different kid” book. I wanted a book that simply says:

This is my boy.

He just is.

And you will know him as such.

Release + Audiobook

This rerelease means the world to me. New publisher. New look. Same story. Same love. Same impact.

Preorder A Day with No Words (rerelease + audiobook) here: adaywithnowords.com

If you’ve already preordered, one of the best ways to help is by sharing the link with a friend, librarian, teacher, or therapist who needs this story.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Share