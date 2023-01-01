A must-read that belongs in every home and classroom, A Day With No Words invites readers into the life of an Autism Family who communicates just as the child does, without spoken language.



This colorful and engaging picture book for young readers shares what life can look like for families who use nonverbal communication, utilizing tools to embrace their unique method of “speaking.”



The story highlights the bond between mother and child and follows them on a day where they use a tablet to communicate with others.



Written by an autistic mother of two autistic sons and the creator behind the popular @Fidgets.and.Fries social media platform and illustrated by Kate Cosgrove (IG @k8cosgrove), A Day With No Words successfully normalizes communication methods outside of verbal speech and provides representation of neurodiversity and autism in a way that affirms and celebrates.

About the Author: Tiffany Hammond (she/her) is the voice behind the Fidgets and Fries platform. She is an Autistic mother, advocate, and storyteller who uses her personal experiences with Autism and parenting two Autistic boys to guide others on their journey.



Tiffany has a Masters in Developmental Psychology and spends her time teaching, coaching, and mentoring others in Disability Justice issues.



Her activism is rooted in challenging the current perception of Autism as a lifelong burden, cultivating a community that explores the concept of Intersectionality and inspiring thought leaders through storytelling, education, and critical discourse.

I’m amazed. Truly amazed. I knew your book would be good but what I didn’t know is that it would capture the poetry of our families. Our family and our non speaking son I believe lives in poetry and music like your family does. No book on neurodivergence or autism does this – they explain and show what neurodivergence is. To me your book has a non speaking person but truly it shows the poetry of a family who truly loves and embraces each other. This is the story of my family I want others to know. It’s the story of my family that I want my son to know!!! S. Balabaer, parent to minimally speaking toddler who uses AAC

This is so well done. Beautiful. I mostly smiled but also shed a little happy tear for how big this is for our kids and those that need this. Hundreds of thousands of people need to hear this and eventually, over the years, they will! Thank you. G. Tziavaras, parent to nonspeaking teenager

In my past 20 years as a developmental pediatrician, I have never read anything quite like this book that so eloquently, lyrically, and vividly captures the essence and beauty of an autistic mind. This book is a gift to all who read it. Wendy J. Ross, MD, FAAP

Developmental Pediatrician

Associate Professor, Jefferson University

Director, Jefferson Health Center for Autism and Neurodiversity

How lucky are we to finally get Tiffany’s poignant words & message into children’s hands through this impactful story. Children and families can now be touched by her brilliance and learn about the often-overlooked autistics who communicate differently. The importance of this book cannot be overstated in its potential to expose readers, young and old alike, to the beauties and barriers of living the autistic experience. Ali Cunningham Abbott, PhD, LMHC

Associate Professor & Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Through A Day with No Words Tiffany Hammond provides us a rare window to the non-speaking world of autism. She has done so with love, compassion, and, I believe, deep understanding. And Kate Cosgrove’s illustrations make it a beautiful world indeed. Bravo to you both and thank you so much for this window! Samantha S. Supernaw, LCSW-S

Licensed Therapist & Clinical Supervisor

THIS IS THE BEST BOOK ABOUT NONSPEAKING PEOPLE I’VE READ. SHOWS YOU HOW REAL WE ARE. I LOVE IT. A, 14 y/o nonspeaking teenager who uses spelling to communicate

THE BOOK SHOULD BE TESTED WITH TEACHERS TO TEACH THEM. DOUBTERS FIND TOO MANY REASONS TO DISMISS US. THE BOOK CREATES SOMETHING NEW. J., 14 y/o nonspeaking teenager who uses spelling to communicate

