It seems like only yesterday that it felt as though time was draggin’ it’s feet. Preorders went up in October and it felt like May was FOREVER away. But damn, it is January 1st, 2023…and I have a whole 128 more days to go until the release of my first ever published work of art.

The publicity train is about to hit the ground running. I have been doing things here and there to keep the buzz going but as it inches closer to Launch Day, it’s time to pick up the pace.

Publishing a book, no matter what route you go, no matter your experience with doing so, can be a chore. It is a lot of work. I thought that being traditionally published would reduce some of the labor I would have to do, but it doesn’t. It helps in many ways, which I will probably get into on another post, but for the most part…you, the author are responsible for the bulk of your marketing and publicity.

So, what is this separate newsletter for?

Well, let me tell you.

It is part of my marketing and publicity. A fraction of the offerings tied with the release of this incredibly special book.

This will be the space where I share:

behind the scenes of writing this book (and writing a book period)

the publishing process (which I am still pretty much a novice with)

any upcoming interviews, press happenings, podcasts, etc. about the book

advance notice of giveaways and special gifts

pretty much everything that has to do with ADWNW will go here

New subscribers will already be subscribed to this newsletter, however I am unclear with how this works for those who are already subscribed. I will send out a thread to everyone just in case you have to subscribe to this newsletter separately.

I am so happy that you are here!

Let’s get this book onto somebody’s Bestsellers List.

